Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas,’ ‘The Oval’ Renewed at BET

BET will extend its Tyler Perry series Sistas and The Oval for another season.

The Paramount Global-owned cable network has picked up the two dramas for new seasons, with production on both slated to resume later this spring at Perry’s Atlanta studios. The renewal will take Sistas through its fifth season and The Oval through its fourth.

The pickups come just ahead of The Oval’s third season finale on Tuesday night. Sistas concluded the first half of season four on March 16; it’s set to return on June 29.

Both series have performed well for BET, with Sistas averaging 1.6 million viewers over three days of viewing and The Oval 1.3 million. They rank first and second among all cable entertainment series among Black viewers, per Nielsen.

Perry also has a Sistas spinoff titled Zatima set fro BET’s streaming platform, BET+. It will focus on the characters played by Devale Ellis (Zac) and Crystal Renee Hayslett (Fatima) in the parent show and will join The Oval spinoff Ruthless on the streamer.

The two renewed series, their spinoffs and comedies House of Payne and Assisted Living all stem from a partnership agreement Perry signed with BET’s parent company (Viacom at the time, prior to merging with CBS to form ViacomCBS and the recent name change to Paramount Global) in 2017.

Under the deal, which began in 2019 (after Perry completed a previous deal with OWN) and runs through 2024, Perry will produce 90 episodes of original series annually for BET and BET+.

Perry writes, directs and executive produces both Sistas and The Oval.