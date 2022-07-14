Tyra Banks, Alfonso Ribeiro Set as ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Hosts on Disney+

Dancing With the Stars will look very similar when it returns for its 31st season in the fall on its new home on Disney+.

Tyra Banks will return for her third season as host of the reality competition series and be joined by former DWTS winner Alfonso Ribeiro, who will serve as co-host. Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will all return as judges for the forthcoming season, whose premiere date will be announced later.

“Dancing With the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host,” said Ribeiro. “Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.”

Dancing With the Stars will stream live on Disney+, marking the first time the series has launched original episodes on a platform other than ABC. It’s the first live series to debut on Disney+ and comes as the conglomerate is looking for new ways to make its streaming platform appeal to viewers beyond Marvel and Star Wars diehards.

“I’ve known Alfonso since I was 19 years old and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him,” said Banks. “Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he’s won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!”

Ribeiro has a hosting history with Disney and currently hosts ABC’s America’s Funniest Home Videos as well as its Nat Geo Wild spinoff, America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition.