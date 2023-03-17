Tyra Banks to Depart ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Tyra Banks is ready to say goodbye to Dancing With The Stars after three years hosting the ballroom-dancing competition series.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed the supermodel’s plans to step down as emcee after she told TMZ: “I feel it’s time for me to really focus on my business and entrepreneurship, but also producing more TV but behind the scenes. So, you know what? I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor.”

In 2020, Banks replaced Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as the sole DWTS host for its 29th season.

After years airing on ABC, the longtime reality competition moved to Disney+ last season.

Banks has yet to make her departure official, and her representatives issued no comment beyond her video on TMZ. But the DWTS host recently launched her SMiZE & Dream-branded ice cream product.

DWTS features celebrities paired with pro partners as they compete to be the season’s winner. Banks is also following Len Goodman who also recently announced his departure from the competition series.

Goodman had been the lead celebrity judge on the ballroom competition series since the show made its debut on ABC in 2005. He has been judging alongside fellow DWTS mainstays Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Banks is no stranger to TV. Her extensive credits in front and behind the camera include hosting and executive producing America’s Next Top Model and The Tyra Banks Show and she also enjoyed a stint hosting America’s Got Talent.