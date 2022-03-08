Ukrainian Actor Pasha Lee Killed by Russian Shelling After Joining Armed Forces

Pasha Lee, a Ukrainian actor who joined his country’s Territorial Defence Force following the invasion by Russia last month, has been killed. He was 33.

The Crimea-born actor, who also goes by the names Pavlo Li and Pasha Li, was reportedly killed on March 6 following Russian shelling in Irpin, a town northwest of the capital Kyiv that has been the scene of heavy fighting, according to local reports. His death was confirmed by both the President of Ukraine’s National Union of Journalists, Sergiy Tomilenko, and the Odessa International Film Festival.

Lee’s credits include 2016 action-comedy Selfie Party, 2017’s sports action drama The Fight Rules and 2019 comedy Meeting of Classmates. According to Tomilenko, he also lent his voice to the dubbed Ukrainian versions of films including The Lion King and The Hobbit, and was a host in the local DOM TV channel.

Lee had been posting several updates to Instagram since joining the Ukrainian forces. In a translated post on Saturday, just a day before his death, he he wrote: “For the last 48 hours there is an opportunity to sit down and take a picture of how we are being bombed, and we are smiling because we will manage and everything will be UKRAINE 🇺🇦 WE ARE WORKING !!!”