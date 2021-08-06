‘Ultimate Slip N’ Slide Dumped at NBC Following Giardia Outbreak

Call it the ultimate news dump.

NBC has flushed its planned reality competition series Ultimate Slip N’ Slide after at least one crew member tested positive for giardia. The series, hosted by Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches paused production June 2 after a crew member tested positive for the parasitic disease that causes diarrhea and abdominal pain.

Producers Universal Television Alternative Studio worked with the L.A. and Ventura County Health Departments as well as a third-party environmental lab to test the water on location. Those tests — which included water from a well, pond, slide pool, water truck and restroom sinks — came back negative for giardia. (Giardia is a gastrointestinal parasite that is transmitted largely via animal or human feces in water.)

On June 10, the studio was informed of results of additional testing that revealed giardia in the surrounding area. With one week remaining of production on the 10-episode show, producers made the decision to halt filming at the site in question.

Picked up straight to series in May with a 10-episode order, Ultimate Slip N’ Slide was scheduled to air Sunday, Aug. 8 in the prime time slot after the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics at 10:30 p.m. ET. (The post-Olympics slot is on par with such other coveted scheduling as after the Super Bowl and the Academy Awards.)

NBC instead will air reality series Family Game Fight in the slot.

Described as a “fresh” take on Wham-O’s popular 1960s outdoor game, the series transformed the backyard slide into a real-life water park filled with gigantic slippery rides and the chance to win a big cash prize. Siblings, friends, couples and colleagues will all compete in multiple rounds of the game that includes challenges like Human Bong, Body Bowling, Cornhole and Bocce Fall.

Universal Television Alternative Studio and Propagate were the studios; Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Gregory Lipstone, Kevin Healey, Tom Forman, Jenny Daly, Todd Richards, Bruce Kaufman, Shye Sutherland Sharp, Tina Nicotera Bachmann and Keith Geller exec produced.

News of the giardia break was first reported by the internet’s newest pooper scooper, Matt Belloni, in his What I’m Hearing newsletter.