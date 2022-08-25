Skip to main content

‘Umbrella Academy’ to End With Season 4 on Netflix

The series has been renewed for a fourth and final season. Showrunner Steve Blackman will next adapt 'Horizon Zero Dawn' series.

Elliot Page as Viktor Hargrees
Elliot Page as Viktor Hargrees Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

The Umbrella Academy will end with a fourth and final season on Netflix.

The streamer has renewed the superhero series starring Elliot Page for a concluding round.

“I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago,” said showrunner Steve Blackman. “But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

The show’s season 4 cast set to reprise their roles include Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. Additional casting news will be announced at a later date.

Netflix also announced its extended partnership with Blackman and his newly formed Irish Cowboy Productions. Blackman will next work on adapting a series version of the hit PlayStation game Horizon Zero Dawn along with a sci-fi limited series titled Orbital.

Horizon Zero Dawn is described as “an epic sci-fi adventure series set a thousand years in the future, in a strange and beautiful world full of primitive tribes and high-tech machines, all built on the bones of the ‘Old Ones’ — the ruins of our present-day United States. The disaster that destroyed our world is long forgotten, but when these formerly peaceful machines mysteriously turn into dangerous hunters of all life, a young outcast named Aloy discovers that the only chance to save her world is to fight to uncover what happened to ours.” Executive producers include Blackman, Michelle Lovretta and Abbey Morris; Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions; Jan-Bart van Beek and Ben McCaw of Guerrilla; Roy Lee of Vertigo; and Matthew Ball.

Orbital, which is described as “a thriller event series set on the International Space Station,” is an original concept by writers David and Keith Lynch, who will co-create the series with Steve Blackman and direct an episode. Executive producers include Blackman, Abbey Morris, The Lynch Brothers, Dan Lin, Nick Reynolds, and Jonathan Eirich.

Horizon Zero Dawn  and Orbital are elevated, event-level projects grounded in characters that fans will love and relate to, which are hallmarks of Irish Cowboy productions,” Blackman said. “We’re thrilled to be working with Netflix and all of our partners on developing these ground-breaking stories.”

