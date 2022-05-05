‘Umbrella Academy,’ ‘Starstruck,’ ‘Rutherford Falls’ Master Classes Added to Banff Fest Lineup (Exclusive)

- Share this article on Facebook
The Umbrella Academy actor Elliot Page, Starstruck creator and star Rose Matafeo and talent and creatives from Peacock’s Rutherford Falls and Amazon Prime Canada’s The Lake comedy are set to take part in master classes at the upcoming Banff World Media Festival.
Page, Umbrella Academy creator and showrunner Steve Blackman and Netflix’s head of scripted series Peter Friedlander will explore the popular Toronto-shot drama ahead of a third season premiere on June 22.
Matafeo, who also executive produces HBO Max and BBC Three’s Starstruck, will be joined by Avalon Television executive producer Rob Aslett to discuss their modern romantic comedy.
And Rutherford Falls actor Michael Greyeyes, showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas and Universal Television president Erin Underhill will discuss the Peacock comedy about a small town and the Native American reservation next door.
Rounding out Banff’s 2022 master class lineup is the team behind Amazon Prime’s The Lake, with actor Jordan Gavaris and writer-executive producer Julian Doucet to discuss the streaming giant’s Canadian original and the creative team behind the Disney+ docuseries Among the Stars, including director Ben Turner and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen.
The master class participants join a previously-announced keynote speaker lineup that includes Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of the Universal Studio Group; Bela Bajaria, head of global TV for Netflix and David Linde, CEO of Participant.
The 43rd edition of the Banff festival is set to run in-person from June 12 to 15 in Banff, Alberta.
