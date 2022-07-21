‘Umbrella Academy’ Unseats ‘Stranger Things’ on Streaming Chart

After four record-breaking weeks, Stranger Things was dethroned from the No. 1 spot in Nielsen’s streaming rankings.

Another Netflix series, The Umbrella Academy, took the lead for the week of June 20-26. Its third season premiered June 22, and the show racked up 2.45 billion minutes of viewing time for the week. That was just enough to push Stranger Things (2.33 billion minutes, down from 2.95 billion a week earlier) down to second place.

It may just be a one-week hiatus at No. 1 for Stranger Things, however, as the final two episodes of season four debuted on July 1 and will be included in the next set of Nielsen rankings.

Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi improved with the release of its finale on June 22, rising to 860 million minutes of viewing — a 17 percent jump vs. the previous week. Amazon’s Prime Video had two series among the top 10 originals with The Boys (712 million minutes) and The Summer I Turned Pretty (376 million), which debuted on the chart after premiering on June 17.

On the movie chart, Disney+ got a big return from the streaming premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It racked up 1.43 billion minutes of watch time — equivalent to about 11.35 million full runs of the 126-minute Marvel film. Netflix’s The Man From Toronto also had a strong opening week with 948 million minutes.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video.

Nielsen’s top streaming series for June 20-26 are below.

Original Series

1. The Umbrella Academy (Netflix), 2.45 billion minutes viewed

2. Stranger Things (Netflix), 2.33 billion

3. Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+), 860 million

4. The Boys (Prime Video), 712 million

5. Peaky Blinders (Netflix), 569 million

6. God’s Favorite Idiot (Netflix), 402 million

7. Ozark (Netflix), 386 million

8. The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix), 383 million

9. The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video), 376 million

10. Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet (Netflix), 375 million

Acquired Series

1. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 732 million minutes

2. NCIS (Netflix), 726 million

3. Cocomelon (Netflix), 619 million

4. All American (Netflix), 560 million

5. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 491 million

6. Friends (HBO Max), 457 million

7. The Big Bang Theory (HBO Max), 387 million

8. Heartland (Netflix), 386 million

9. Supernatural (Netflix), 379 million

10. Bluey (Disney+), 345 million