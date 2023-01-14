‘Uncoupled’ Canceled at Netflix After One Season

Netflix is separating from Uncoupled.

The streamer has to decided to cancel Darren Star and Jeremy Richman’s rom-com series after one season, which premiered on July 29, 2022. The news doesn’t come as a total surprise, since the show didn’t make waves on Netflix the way some of its other originals have in the last few months and only made the streamer’s internal top 10 once the week it came out.

Uncoupled stars Neil Patrick Harris as Micahel Lawson, a successful real estate agent, who seemed to have it all — a supportive family, close friends and a loving, 17-year relationship with Colin (Tuc Watkins).

“But when Colin unexpectedly moves out on the eve of his 50th birthday, Michael is completely blindsided,” the show’s logline reads. “Overnight, he has to confront two nightmares: losing the man he thought was his soulmate, and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City.”

While Uncoupled is no more at Netflix, the streamer remains in business with its co-creator, Star, whose comedy Emily in Paris is a global hit. Season three of the show premiered in December 2022 and reached Netflix’s Top 10 in 93 countries. It has already been greenlit for a fourth season.

The Hollywood Reporter’s TV critic Angie Han wrote in her review that “like its protagonist, [Uncoupled is] blessed with enough wry humor and self-awareness to land just on the right side of likable.”

Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks and Marcia Gay Harden round out the show’s cast, while Star, Richman and Harris all served as executive producers, alongside Lilly Burns.