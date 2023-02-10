Skip to main content
‘Uncoupled’ Revived at Showtime After Netflix Cancellation

The comedy is produced by the premium cabler's corporate sibling, MTV Entertainment Studios.

Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson in episode 102 of Uncoupled
Neil Patrick Harris in 'Uncoupled' Courtesy of Netflix

The comedy series Uncoupled has found a new partner.

About a month after Netflix canceled the comedy series starring Neil Patrick Harris, Showtime has revived the show with a second-season pickup. Uncoupled comes from MTV Entertainment Studios, which like Showtime is part of Paramount Global.

The news also comes hours after another series — Ripley, based on Patricia Highsmith’s Tom Ripley novels — went the other direction, moving from Showtime to Netflix.

Created by Darren Star, who has an overall deal at Paramount Global, and Jeffrey Richman, Uncoupled stars Harris as a man who tries to rebuild his life after his long-time boyfriend (Tuc Watkins) moves out. Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks and Marcia Gay Harden also star.

Uncoupled premiered in July 2022 on Netflix and received generally positive reviews; The Hollywood Reporter’s Angie Han wrote that the show is “blessed with enough wry humor and self-awareness to land just on the right side of likable.” It was not a breakout hit, however, landing in the streamer’s internal top 10 rankings just once.

Showtime, meanwhile, is set to merge with Paramount+ and is shifting its programing focus. While franchising popular shows like Billions and Dexter is a key cog of the strategy, the premium outlet (or that portion of the future combined platform) will also look to offer what it deems “culturally diverse” programming, a la The Chi, The L Word: Generation Q and now Uncoupled.

Star, Richman, Harris and Lilly Burns executive produced season one of Uncoupled. Jax Media produces along with MTV Entertainment Studios.

Deadline first reported the news.

