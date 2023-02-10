‘Uncoupled’ Revived at Showtime After Netflix Cancellation

The comedy series Uncoupled has found a new partner.

About a month after Netflix canceled the comedy series starring Neil Patrick Harris, Showtime has revived the show with a second-season pickup. Uncoupled comes from MTV Entertainment Studios, which like Showtime is part of Paramount Global.

The news also comes hours after another series — Ripley, based on Patricia Highsmith’s Tom Ripley novels — went the other direction, moving from Showtime to Netflix.

Created by Darren Star, who has an overall deal at Paramount Global, and Jeffrey Richman, Uncoupled stars Harris as a man who tries to rebuild his life after his long-time boyfriend (Tuc Watkins) moves out. Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks and Marcia Gay Harden also star.

Uncoupled premiered in July 2022 on Netflix and received generally positive reviews; The Hollywood Reporter’s Angie Han wrote that the show is “blessed with enough wry humor and self-awareness to land just on the right side of likable.” It was not a breakout hit, however, landing in the streamer’s internal top 10 rankings just once.

Showtime, meanwhile, is set to merge with Paramount+ and is shifting its programing focus. While franchising popular shows like Billions and Dexter is a key cog of the strategy, the premium outlet (or that portion of the future combined platform) will also look to offer what it deems “culturally diverse” programming, a la The Chi, The L Word: Generation Q and now Uncoupled.

Star, Richman, Harris and Lilly Burns executive produced season one of Uncoupled. Jax Media produces along with MTV Entertainment Studios.

Deadline first reported the news.