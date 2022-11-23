Union-Organizing Drama ‘Salt’ in the Works at Marblemedia

Blown Away producer Marblemedia and Fae Pictures have a union-organizing drama, Salt, in development.

The series is created by Transplant writer Abdul Malik and is pitched as an exposé into how union organizing in America works. Salt follows Mohammad “Mo” Akram, a young man who takes a job as a “salt,” which is a labor union term for someone who goes undercover to get a job in a workplace with the goal of organizing a union.

The political drama will see Mo covertly unionize an upscale international hotel chain in Chicago, while leaving vulnerable workers he aims to protect and threatening his politically influential family.

Besides co-writing the the film Peace By Chocolate, which premiered at Tribeca, Malik has written for NBC’s Transplant and penned two feature films, Streams Flow from a River and Queen Tut.

Marblemedia acquired the project at the Toronto Film Festival’s series accelerator program. “On our mission to decolonize Hollywood, Salt comes in as a series that shatters our expectations of a political drama featuring an affluent and influential Muslim family against the backdrop of the struggles of America’s working class,” Shant Joshi, president of Fae Pictures, said in a statement.

Scripted series from Marblemedia include Overlord and the Underwoods and The Parker Andersons/Amelia Parker, and recent unscripted series include Netflix’s Blown Away and Drink Masters reality series.