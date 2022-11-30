Universal Int’l Studios Strikes First-Look Deal With Producers of ‘Mogul Mowgli,’ ‘The End of the F***ing World’

Home Team, the production firm formed in September 2020 by producers Dominic Buchanan and Bennett McGhee, has struck a first-look deal with Universal International Studios (UIS), a division of Comcast-owned NBCUniversal’s Universal Studio Group.

“The exclusive deal will see Home Team develop and produce premium television projects with UIS for the U.K. and global market, with an intentional focus on championing underrepresented creatives, new voices and ground-breaking on-screen talent,” the companies said. “Together, Home Team and UIS will curate a slate of genre-spanning shows.”

Projects mentioned in Wednesday’s deal announcement include Flick, written by Emilie Robson (Moonlight on Leith – Edinburgh Fringe 2021), described as “a “part-caper, part-aching exploration of female friendships set against the coastal backdrop of North East England, and a period fantasy series about the Warrior Queen Mother of the Ashanti Empire, Yaa Asantewaa. Co-created by Kara Smith (Anansi Boys, The Baby, Black Cake), Rienkje Attoh (You Don’t Know Me, Noughts + Crosses) and McGhee, “the series weaves action, magic and drama,” according to a show description. Smith also serves as writer on the project, and it will be produced with Attoh’s company So & So Productions.

“We are massive fans of Dominic and Bennett and admire their taste, approach and energy,” said Beatrice Springborn, president, Universal International Studios. “Their mission, ethos, and their eye for identifying great talent, are why we are thrilled and proud to call them partners.”

“We are extremely excited to be working with Beatrice and her team at UIS. Their commitment to our slate and the filmmakers we’re working with will empower our collective ambitions for Home Team to the highest level,” said Buchanan. And McGhee added: “Talent is at the very heart of our company and drives our slate. From our earliest conversations, the studio’s shared passion in the talent we’re working with and the talent we want to work with made for a tantalizing partnership.”

Prior to Home Team, Buchanan co-produced the film Colette (2018), starring Keira Knightley and Dominic West, and won a BAFTA as executive producer on the Channel 4 and Netflix co-production The End of the F***ing World. McGhee produced the film Mogul Mowgli, starring Riz Ahmed.