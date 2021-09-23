‘The Endgame’ Co-Creator Jake Coburn Inks Universal TV First-Look Deal

TV writer and producer Jake Coburn is having a pretty good week.

Two days after NBC gave a series order for The Endgame, a thriller he co-created with Nicholas Wootton, Coburn has signed a first-look deal with Universal Studio Group’s Universal Television. He’ll develop and produce projects for the studio for all TV platforms while continuing to work on The Endgame, which UTV produces.

“Jake is a dynamic storyteller with a keen knack for big ideas,” said Vivian Cannon, executive vp drama development at Universal Television. “We had so much fun working with Jake on The Endgame, we couldn’t wait to broaden our partnership with him. Everyone at UTV is looking forward to lots more success with him in the future.”

Said Coburn, “I am so thrilled to be expanding my relationship with UTV. Simply put, I love working with them, and I am profoundly grateful for their unwavering support.”

The Endgame stars Morena Baccarin as Elena Fedorova, a recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who even in captivity orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists. Ryan Michelle Bathe also stars as Valerie Turner, an FBI agent determined to stop Elena. Coburn and Wootton executive produce with Julie Plec and her My So-Called Company topper Emily Cummins, pilot director Justin Lin and Andrew Schneider.

Coburn is an executive producer of Netflix’s Biohackers and Barbarians. His credits also include Arrow, Quantico, The CW’s Gossip Girl and Dirty Sexy Money. He is repped by UTA and Brecheen Feldman.