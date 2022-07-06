Trump 2020 Election Doc ‘Unprecedented’ Lands July Release Date, Reveals Trailer

Alex Holder’s three-part docuseries focused on former President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign that attracted the attention of the House select committee investigating Jan. 6 has landed a release date.

The three-part docuseries Unprecedented will premiere on Discovery+ on Sunday, July 10, the platform announced Wednesday. Unprecedented, which focuses on Trump’s 2020 attempt to get reelected and how he and his family reacted to Joe Biden winning the election, features interviews with the former president, former Vice President Mike Pence, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner, as well as footage shot from the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The existence of the docuseries — and Holder’s close access to the Trump family during production — wasn’t widely known until Politico broke the news on June 21 that the Jan. 6 select committee sent a subpoena to the filmmaker, asking for raw footage. Holder has since testified before the committee and hasn’t said much publicly about the experience.

Also on Wednesday, Discovery+ released a trailer for Unprecedented that showed new footage from the series. At one point, Donald Trump Jr. is shown washing his hands, and he explains that he is doing so “after a bunch of fist bumps.” In another clip, Eric Trump explains that during the reelection process, “My father was getting calls from many people who knew politics, ‘Congratulations Mr. President, you have won once again.'” The trailer also shows footage shot from the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in June, Holder explained that, beyond documenting the events of the 2020 election, “the series really goes into this somewhat Succession-type vibe” among the family. He added that he believes viewers of Unprecedented will see “a portrait of a complicated, fascinating, controversial family in a way that I don’t really think has been seen before.”