Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

‘Up Here’ Canceled After Single Season on Hulu

The musical rom-com debuted on the streamer in March.

Up Here
'Up Here' Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Hulu has canceled its musical rom-com Up Here after a single season.

The cancellation of the series, starring Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes as a would-be couple derailed by both external issues and the (singing) voices in their heads, comes four months after its binge release in late March. It will remain on Hulu, avoiding the fate of some other recent shows pulled from the streamer and sibling Disney+ in cost-cutting moves.

As is the case with most streaming series, detailed viewing data for Up Here isn’t available.

Related Stories

Lauren Tempest
Business

Hulu Names Lauren Tempest As General Manager

Rita Ora performs in the villa with Tyrique, Ella, Ouzy, Kady, Jess, Sammy, Whitney, Lochan, Ella B, Amber, Mitchel, Josh and Abi in Love Island.
TV

Why the Rita Ora Episode of 'Love Island' Disappeared From Hulu

Up Here boasts an impressive creative team, with Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen, Coco) writing original songs and scripts from Danielle Sanchez-Witzel (New Girl) and Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen), all of whom are credited as co-creators. Thomas Kail (Hamilton) directed the first episode.

In addition to Whitman and Valdes, the show’s cast includes Katie Finneran, John Hodgman, Andréa Burns, Emilia Suárez, Sophia Hammons and Scott Porter.

Set in late 1999, Up Here tells “the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves — and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads,” per the show’s logline.

Anderson-Lopez, Lopez, Sanchez-Witzel, Levenson and Kail executive produce, the latter via his Old 320 Sycamore Productions. Kail’s partner in Old 320 Sycamore, Jennifer Todd, is also an EP. Disney’s 20th Television produced the series.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad