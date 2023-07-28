‘Up Here’ Canceled After Single Season on Hulu

Hulu has canceled its musical rom-com Up Here after a single season.

The cancellation of the series, starring Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes as a would-be couple derailed by both external issues and the (singing) voices in their heads, comes four months after its binge release in late March. It will remain on Hulu, avoiding the fate of some other recent shows pulled from the streamer and sibling Disney+ in cost-cutting moves.

As is the case with most streaming series, detailed viewing data for Up Here isn’t available.

Up Here boasts an impressive creative team, with Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen, Coco) writing original songs and scripts from Danielle Sanchez-Witzel (New Girl) and Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen), all of whom are credited as co-creators. Thomas Kail (Hamilton) directed the first episode.

In addition to Whitman and Valdes, the show’s cast includes Katie Finneran, John Hodgman, Andréa Burns, Emilia Suárez, Sophia Hammons and Scott Porter.

Set in late 1999, Up Here tells “the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves — and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads,” per the show’s logline.

Anderson-Lopez, Lopez, Sanchez-Witzel, Levenson and Kail executive produce, the latter via his Old 320 Sycamore Productions. Kail’s partner in Old 320 Sycamore, Jennifer Todd, is also an EP. Disney’s 20th Television produced the series.