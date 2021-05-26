Upfronts: TV Studio Chiefs Sound Off on Which Canceled Series They’re Trying to Sell Elsewhere and Unsettling Trends

Juggling rising production costs and declining series orders with a new year-round development cycle, no one had to be more nimble during the recent broadcast upfronts than those in the seats of power at the studios. THR caught up with seven studio chiefs, four of whom just wrapped their first upfronts in new roles, as the frenzied week of virtual presentations wrapped to get their takes on the year’s victories (and stinging losses), unsettling trends and the odd talent requests that emerged during the pandemic.

A lot of deals had to be renegotiated because of the pandemic. How are you approaching contracts with talent now?

JONNIE DAVIS (ABC SIGNATURE) We’re showing more flexibility in letting people do multiple projects for multiple outlets.

CHANNING DUNGEY (WARNER BROS. TV GROUP) There’s more focus on how many episodes there are in a season and how many seasons they are signing on for. That’s where deals get hung up. Two years is the new four, especially in streaming.

JEFF FROST (SONY PICTURES TV) We’re not getting caught up in the frenzy of chasing after deals. We’re making smarter bets and being more strategic.

Many execs had to field unusual requests from talent during the pandemic. What’s been the most surprising?

JASON CLODFELTER (SONY PICTURES TV) Paying for people’s nannies.

DAVIS If I can get them into Disneyland and Club 33. Even COVID couldn’t knock that out.

DUNGEY Asking for the Warner jet because they don’t want to fly [commercial].

FROST Travel, from one country to another, to access the vaccine.

DAVID STAPF (CBS TV STUDIOS) It was a fair and legitimate request — but to shut down production for five weeks to get the vaccine.

ERIN UNDERHILL (UNIVERSAL TELEVISION) People wanting us to test their entire family and nanny was a little cuckoo.

What’s your pitch for a writer or star to do broadcast in 2021?

KAREY BURKE (20TH TELEVISION) Broadcast still makes stars.

CLODFELTER Within two years, everything will be a version of streaming and the consumer won’t know the difference.

DAVIS If you can have a show explode on network and then you’re on Hulu the next day, it’s a double punch.

STAPF You make more episodes and more money. The backend is still viable and can be extremely lucrative.

What’s one pandemic impact on your business you didn’t see coming?

CLODFELTER The ability to go straight-to-series on broadcast.

DAVIS Everything: business affairs, producing our shows, making deals, how we work with our artists.

DUNGEY Communication. Trying to get ahold of agents and producers is almost impossible.

STAPF Costs. I don’t know that I expected those COVID costs to be what they were and to pose the challenge they do to all of us.

How have those COVID-related costs made you rethink productions?

DUNGEY It’s more important than ever to get money onscreen. If you have hidden COVID costs and huge above-the-line costs, what ends up onscreen is less impactful.

Complete this sentence: The most alarming trend I’m seeing is …

CLODFELTER Fewer original scripted shows; it all tends to be franchises.

FROST Fewer new shows.

STAPF Our ability to adapt and be nimble in a radically changing environment is both alarming and invigorating.

A lot of projects and deals fell apart or just went away during the pandemic. Which one hurt the most?

BURKE Zahir McGhee’s [2020 ABC pilot] Harlem’s Kitchen.

DUNGEY Girls on the Bus at Netflix, but we’re close to setting it up elsewhere.

FROST On Becoming a God in Central Florida — we fought hard and moved it from YouTube to Showtime [which renewed, and then canceled, the comedy after one season].

What’s the best call you made or received in the past few weeks — and the worst?

BURKE The Wonder Years pickup call to Saladin Patterson, who joked that I bought and then sold it. [Note: Burke ran ABC until December.] The worst was calling Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer. We missed the target for that [untitled] show.

DAVIS Zahir McGhee for the Queens pickup. That was an electric pitch. The hardest was Krista Vernoff about Rebel being canceled.

FROST The best call was to Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore about the Accused pickup at Fox.

What’s a passed-over or canceled series you’re trying to sell elsewhere?

DAVIS Rebel [and pilots] Adopted and Black Don’t Crack.

FROST For Life — Hulu is a possibility.

DUNGEY Prodigal Son and All Rise, both of which we’re having conversations on.

STAPF The Sarah Cooper comedy How to Be Successful in Business Without Hurting Men’s Feelings. It deserves to be on the air.

UNDERHILL The International [formerly titled Echo].

What pitch do you see way too much of?

BURKE Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Her character has become an archetype at the moment: “AOC in a malt shop, AOC in a school, AOC in a maternity ward …” We have one in development.

CLODFELTER I don’t want to undermine our next announcement or two, but it’s hard to be open-minded when we get another request on a feature title or a reboot.

DUNGEY “Fill in the blank” and solves crimes.

FROST We get a lot of reboot pitches — especially for Married … With Children — and most of them are not original or interesting.

What do you suspect audiences will be looking for, contentwise, on the other side of the pandemic?

BURKE Joyous, helpful, unifying, inspirational entertainment.

DUNGEY Now that we’re coming back into the light, people are willing to dive into things that are dark, complex and twisty. There’s opportunity for both.

STAPF Comfort food.

UNDERHILL Escapist stuff, which can be a crime procedural or a feel-good comedy or soapy drama.

What are the odds of a traditional pilot season returning?

BURKE Less than 10 percent.

FROST Less than 20 percent.

DUNGEY Thirty to 40 percent. It will depend on if advertisers ask for a more traditional upfront.

How about an upfront week where everyone packs into New York theaters?

BURKE Totally unnecessary.

CLODFELTER Zero!

UNDERHILL There is something to be said for the spectacle …

