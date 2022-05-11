‘Upload’ Renewed for Third Season at Amazon

Amazon is returning to the virtual world.

The retail giant and streamer has handed out a third-season renewal to the Greg Daniels-created sci-fi comedy Upload. The pickup comes two months after the sophomore season of the Robbie Amell and Andy Allo series debuted.

“Upload has become a bona fide hit that continues to be one of the most-watched comedy originals on Prime Video,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios. “The series continues to connect and provoke endless possibilities for the future of technology and humanity. With Greg’s distinct comedic take along with the dynamic creative team and talented actors, they’ve made a globally relevant series which we’re all incredibly proud to bring back another season for our customers.”

Amazon, like other streamers, does not reveal specific viewership data. That said, the streamer says the second season remained a top 10 series on its platform since its March 11 debut and made it on to Nielsen’s top 10 originals list.

“I’m thrilled to continue the story of Nathan and Nora and the other residents of Lakeview and near-future America as they try to have fun and do the right thing in both the real and virtual worlds,” Daniels said in a statement announcing the news Wednesday.

Daniels told The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast that he had been considering the idea of Upload for years before initially developing it at HBO under Michael Lombardo in 2015. When Lombardo departed the premium cable outlet in 2016, Daniels took the show to Amazon Studios, which was then headed by Roy Price. Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke greenlit the series in July 2018, a few months after taking over following Price’s ouster.

The Upload pickup arrives weeks after Netflix canceled Space Force, the comedy series that was co-created by The Office‘s Daniels and Steve Carell. The comedy was heavily marketed by Netflix, which had hoped to recapture the popularity of The Office on its platform with Daniels and Carell. The series, for which Carell earned $1 million an episode, was creatively retooled and moved its filming location in a bid to lower its price tag in season two. The series will not return for a third season.

Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, Owen Daniels, Josh Banday and Andrea Rosen star in the comedy that counts Daniels and 3 Arts’ Howard Klein as exec producers.

Upload is part of a scripted roster at Amazon that also includes The Boys, Jack Ryan, Modern Love, The Wilds, Them, The Terminal List and the upcoming Lord of the Rings, among others.