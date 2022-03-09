This Week in TV: ‘Upload,’ ‘Survivor,’ ‘Last Days of Ptolemy Gray’

Two of broadcast TV’s bigger unscripted shows, Survivor and The Masked Singer, begin new seasons this week. Amazon’s acclaimed comedy Upload shows more of the near-future digital afterlife, and Samuel L. Jackson takes on the first lead TV role of his storied career.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials for March 9-15. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

The first season of Upload had a lot of creepy, almost familiar sci-fi elements and a lot of good comedy mined from its near-future setup — while also managing to craft characters that felt real and whose emotional arcs rang true (even the ones who are dead but had their consciousnesses uploaded to a digital afterlife).

The Greg Daniels-created comedy debuts its second season Friday on Amazon’s Prime Video: Nathan (Robbie Amell) is surprised that his ex, Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) has had herself uploaded, while Nora (Andy Allo) has gone off the grid with an anti-technology group. Oh, and there are disturbing virtual babies in the digital realm now too.

Also on streaming …

Samuel L. Jackson plays the title role in Apple TV+’s limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray (Friday) as an elderly man who’s given a chance to regain his fading memories — and look into the death of a relative. Netflix’s docuseries The Andy Warhol Diaries (Wednesday) offers up a look at the famed artist through the extensive journals he kept. Peacock’s comedy Bust Down (Thursday) follows four friends (Jak Knight, Langston Kerman, Sam Jay and Chris Redd) and the mess they manage to make of their lives.

On broadcast …

Returning: After a year away, Survivor returned to CBS in the fall with an emphasis on twists in the game — for better or worse, depending on your perspective. The show’s 42nd edition (8 p.m. Wednesday, CBS) will offer more of the same in terms of gameplay, as it was filmed right after season 41 last spring. The cast ranges in age from 19 to 58 — one of the wider spans in the show’s recent history — and will start the season divided into three tribes of six people each.

Also: The Masked Singer embarks on a new season of costumed celebs belting out tunes at 8 p.m. Wednesday on Fox. It’s followed by the series debut of Domino Masters (9 p.m.), hosted by Eric Stonestreet. The CW has two nights of premieres: The Flash and Kung Fu at 8 and 9 p.m. Wednesday, and Charmed and Dynasty at 8 and 9 on Friday. The network will also air the Critics Choice Awards at 7 p.m. Sunday. NBC rolls out the second seasons of its comedies Young Rock and Mr. Mayor at 8 and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

On cable …

New: Evan Rachel Wood and her off-screen work as an advocate for domestic violence survivors — including herself — are the subjects of HBO’s documentary Phoenix Rising (9 p.m. Tuesday). Directed by Amy Berg, the two-part doc (which concludes on March 16) details Wood’s allegations against her former fiancé Brian Warner, aka Marilyn Manson (he has sued her over claims made in the doc; HBO stands by it) and her work lobbying for the Phoenix Act, a California law that extends the statute of limitations on domestic violence felonies.

Also: Freeform’s Good Trouble kicks off its fourth season at 10 p.m. Wednesday. Desus and Mero returns on Showtime at 11 p.m. Thursday (and goes back to a weekly format after airing twice a week for much of its prior run). HBO also debuts a late-night talk show, Game Theory With Bomani Jones, at 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

In case you missed it …

“If Our Flag Means Death has a single defining quality,” writes THR critic Angie Han, “it’s ‘cute’ — and yes, that’s a compliment.” The comedy stars Rhys Darby as Stede Bonnet, an 18th century aristocrat who decides to give piracy a go — only to realize he’s not exactly cut out for the job. Created by David Jenkins and directed by and co-starring Taika Waititi, the show is part workplace comedy, part high seas adventure and even, in later episodes, “oddly touching” as it delves into why Stede (who’s loosely based on a real figure) and Waititi’s Blackbeard do what they do. Three episodes are on HBO Max, with the remainder of the 10-episode season rolling out on Thursdays for the next few weeks.