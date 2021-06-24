‘The Upshaws’ Renewed at Netflix

The Upshaws will return to Netflix.

The streaming giant has handed out a second-season renewal for the multicamera family comedy starring Wanda Sykes, Kim Fields and Mike Epps. The order is for 16 episodes, up from the freshman run of 10 as Netflix plans to split the sophomore run in two parts.

“We are so excited we get to bring this amazing show back for a second season. And thankful that Netflix saw and felt all the love we got for this wonderful family. Looking forward to bringing more Upshaws’ joy to all who fell in love with them,” said co-creator and co-showrunner Regina Hicks.

Created by Hicks and Sykes, who also serves as co-showrunner, The Upshaws pickup should be seen as a vote of confidence at Netflix as the streamer continues to take a more refined approach to its scripted originals. Netflix last week canceled Jamie Foxx’s semi-autobiographical comedy Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me, after a one-season run.

Sources note that the streamer, under Bela Bajaria, is looking for more broad-skewing programming after her predecessor, Cindy Holland, focused on premium and niche content. In a THR cover story this week detailing why he departed his Netflix overall deal for BET Studios, BlackAF creator Kenya Barris noted “Netflix became CBS.” The Black-ish creator’s BlackAF comedy was unrenewed for its second season and instead will focus on National Lampoon-esque vacation movies.

“Wanda and Regina have created a fresh entry in the tradition of Black sitcoms that’s real, relatable, full of heart and incredibly funny. We’re thrilled to see where they, along with their talented cast, take the Upshaws in the second season,” said Netflix’s new comedy head, Tracey Pakosta.