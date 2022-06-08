‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Still Set to Air on USA After Couple’s Conviction

USA Network is keeping its long-running reality series Chrisley Knows Best on the air despite fraud convictions for two of its stars.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted Tuesday on federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion following a three-week trial. A jury found the couple guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in loans, conspiring to defraud the IRS and tax evasion, as presented by federal prosecutors in Atlanta. Julie Chrisley was also convicted on charges of wire fraud and obstruction of justice. Through their attorneys, the Chrisleys said they plan to appeal the verdict.

Despite that, USA still plans to air the second half of Chrisley Knows Best’s ninth season — the show is the network’s most watched original series — as planned beginning on June 23. The cabler’s parent company, NBCUniversal, also announced continued business with the Chrisley family a week before the trial began.

Reps for USA Network declined comment.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the Chrisley Knows Best episodes scheduled to air this summer were filmed before the trial.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were indicted on the federal charges in August 2019 (the couple settled a separate tax case with the state of Georgia later that year). Since the indictment, USA has aired some 60 episodes of Chrisley Knows Best and and 15 of spinoff Growing Up Chrisley, which follows the couple’s adult children Chase and Savannah.

On May 9, a week before the federal trial began, NBCUniversal announced renewals for both Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley and an E! show titled Love Limo that features Todd Chrisley as host and executive producer. Season 10 of Knows Best hasn’t begun production yet.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 6.