‘The Sinner’ Ending With Season 4 on USA Network

USA Network is bringing The Sinner to a close.

The NBCUniversal-owned cable outlet says the currently airing fourth season of the drama starring Bill Pullman will be its last. What’s now the series finale for the UCP-produced show is scheduled to air Dec. 1, and will further whittle down USA’s roster of scripted series.

“It’s been a huge pleasure and a privilege to be able to tell the kind of stories we have on The Sinner these past four seasons,” said creator and executive producer Derek Simonds. “UCP and USA have been ideal partners and continually supportive of our creative goals, and I’m so pleased to complete Harry Ambrose’s dramatic series-long arc as we intended in this final season. A huge thank you to my partner-in-crime, Bill Pullman, and to the talented actors, writers, directors, and crew who gave their all to help realize this show. It’s been an incredible journey.”

With The Sinner ending, USA’s lone current scripted series is Chucky, which it shares with fellow NBCU cabler Syfy. Anthology series Dirty John remains in limbo, and the network is developing a potential series remake of Walking Tall featuring WWE star Charlotte Flair. USA will become the home of much of the live sports programming currently featured on NBCSN when the latter channel shuts down at the end of the year, and it lately has focused on unscripted programming to supplement its WWE tentpoles, Monday Night Raw and NXT.

Simonds is showrunner of The Sinner and executive produces with Jessica Biel (an Emmy nominee for starring in the show’s first season) and Michelle Purple of Iron Ocean, Charlie Gogolak, Adam Bernstein and Nina Braddock.