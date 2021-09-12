Uzo Aduba Reveals She Wed Filmmaker Robert Sweeting in 2020

- Share this article on Facebook
Uzo Aduba revealed a celebratory surprise on Instagram this Sunday.
The Orange is the New Black actress took to social media to mark her one-year wedding anniversary with filmmaker Robert Sweeting. A rep for Aduba also confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the two wed last year in New York.
Aduba, 40, shared a photo of herself dressed in white along with Sweeney in a navy tuxedo, quoting a memorably romantic line from When Harry Met Sally.
“For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love — I’m so happy my life started last year with you. You’re the best thing that ever happened to me,” Adubo wrote on Instagram.
A few Hollywood friends like Niecy Nash and Natasha Lyonne congratulated the husband and wife in the comments.
