Uzo Aduba Reveals She Wed Filmmaker Robert Sweeting in 2020

Uzo Aduba arrives at Emily's List 3rd annual pre-oscars event at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on February 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Uzo Aduba revealed a celebratory surprise on Instagram this Sunday.

The Orange is the New Black actress took to social media to mark her one-year wedding anniversary with filmmaker Robert Sweeting. A rep for Aduba also confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the two wed last year in New York.

Aduba, 40, shared a photo of herself dressed in white along with Sweeney in a navy tuxedo, quoting a memorably romantic line from When Harry Met Sally.

“For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love — I’m so happy my life started last year with you. You’re the best thing that ever happened to me,” Adubo wrote on Instagram.

A few Hollywood friends like Niecy Nash and Natasha Lyonne congratulated the husband and wife in the comments.