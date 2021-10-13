Uzo Aduba to Host Netflix Book Club Series

Netflix is ready to talk books over coffee.

The streamer announced Wednesday that they will launch Netflix Book Club, a book club where readers will hear about new books, films and series adaptations, as well as have exclusive access to each book’s adaptation process. Netflix will partner with Starbucks to bring the book club to life via a social series called But Have You Read the Book?

Uzo Aduba will serve as the inaugural host of the series and announce monthly book selections set to be adapted by the streamer. Aduba will also speak with the cast, creators and authors about the book adaptation process over a cup of coffee at Starbucks.

The first monthly selection in the Netflix Book Club will be Nella Larsen’s 1929 novel Passing to coincide with the film’s Nov. 10 release date on the streamer. The Rebecca Hall- directed film stars Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga as two childhood friends who reunite after losing touch. With one “passing” for white, their reunion soon threatens their carefully constructed realities.

The social series will kick off on Nov. 16 on the Still Watching Netflix YouTube Channel and the Netflix US Facebook channel.

Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John said in a statement, “From Bridgerton, To All the Boys and Sweet Magnolias to Queen’s Gambit, Unorthodox, Virgin River and of course Orange Is the New Black, Netflix loves bringing books to life on screen and creating conversation with passionate readers and fans. We’re thrilled to partner with Starbucks and excited that the incredible Uzo Aduba will be our host to discuss favorite books and what goes into the writing, developing, casting and creating of our beloved series and films.”

Aduba adds, “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve asked friends, ‘But have you read the book?’ So I’m excited to host Netflix Book Club and bring together loyal book fans, TV and movie obsessives and the creators behind their favorite stories. I can’t wait to dive deep into the creative process and what it takes to bring a book to life.”

Starbucks CMO Brady Brewer: “Over the years coffee and coffeehouses have been bringing communities together for a shared experience and conversation about what we are reading and watching,” says Starbucks CMO Brady Brewer. “The new relationship we’ve formed with Netflix for But Have You Read the Book? is an exciting way to bring these conversations from the third place to our customers wherever they are.”

Earlier this year, Netflix announced that their recent adaptations of literary works achieved a rise in print sales with half of the top 10 titles featured on The New York Times bestsellers list for print and e-book fiction tied to a series on the streamer.

Following Bridgerton‘s release on the streamer, author Julia Quinn’s The Duke and I, a historical romance that served as the basis for the first season of Netflix’s Shonda Rhimes’ hit series, made its way to the top of the bestseller list, 21 years after its initial publication. Meanwhile, following the debut of Anya Taylor-Joy starrer The Queen’s Gambit, Walter Tevis’s 1983 novel appeared on the New York Times bestsellers list for the first time since its original publication.

Among Netflix’s recent adaptations are A.J. Finn’s The Woman in the Window starring Amy Adams, Jojo Moyes’ The Last Letter From Your Lover starring Felicity Jones and Shailene Woodley, R.L. Stine’s Fear Street Trilogy, season three of both Caroline Kepnes’ YOU and Robyn Carr’s Virgin River, Amy Poehler-directed adaptation of Jennifer Mathieu’s Moxie and Stephanie Land’s Maid.

Watch the trailer of But Have You Read the Book? below.