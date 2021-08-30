Peacock’s ‘Vampire Academy’ Series Sets Cast

Peacock has enrolled the class of Vampire Academy.

The NBCUniversal streaming service has set the cast for its YA drama from showrunners Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, Legacies) and Marguerite MacIntyre (Legacies), based on Richelle Mead’s best-selling book series.

The show has also lined up its directing roster, with Black Lightning and Empire veteran Billie Woodruff set to helm the first episode.

Vampire Academy centers on two young women — played by Sisi Stringer (Mortal Kombat) and Daniela Nieves (Five Points) — whose friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society.

Stringer will play Rose Hathaway, a vampire-human hybrid (known as Dhampir in the show’s world) who’s outspoken and a true fighter in both spirit and practice. Nieves plays Lissa Dragomir, a Royal Moroi vampire, younger sister to the heir apparent who’s kind-hearted and carefree.

The rest of the regular cast:

Kieron Moore (Sex Education) as Dimitri Belikov, a Dhampir guardian who’s lethal, disciplined, discreet, and totally committed to his role as bodyguard to the ruling Moroi.

André Dae Kim (Degrassi) as Christian Ozera, an intelligent and thoughtful Royal Moroi vampire who’s a pariah thanks to his parents’ unforgivable societal sins.

J. August Richards (Angel, Generation) as Victor Dashkov, a Moroi noble vampire with a heart of gold who’s highly regarded for his role as advisor and political strategist.

Anita-Joy Uwajeh (National Theatre Live: King Lear) as Tatiana Vogel, a Moroi vampire and political underdog who slowly takes the royal court by storm.

Mia McKenna-Bruce (The Dumping Ground) asa Mia Karp, a non-royal student at St. Vladimir’s Academy. Witty and cutting, she has a plan to climb her way into the ranks of royalty.

Rhian Blundell as Meredith, a smart, strong-willed Dhampir who is a keen observer — making her an excellent strategist and a valuable asset.

Jonetta Kaiser (Tales) as Sonya Karp. Sonya is not a royal and sits on the fringe of Moroi society, preferring to spend her time in the library or her gardens.

Andrew Liner (Grown-ish) as Mason Ashford, Rose’s main competition in the quest to become the number one Guardian-in-training.

In addition to Woodruff, directors lined up for the 10-episode season are Luis Prieto (The Oath), Jesse Warn (Supergirl, The Originals), Erica Dunton (Ted Lasso), Geoff Shotz (Legacies) and Plec.

Plec and MacIntyre executive produce Vampire Academy with Emily Cummins, Don Murphy, Susan Montford, Deepak Nayar and Jillian DeFrehn. Murphy and Montford produced a 2014 feature film based on Mead’s novels.