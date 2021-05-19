‘Vampire Academy’ TV Series From Julie Plec Gets Peacock Green Light

Julie Plec is creating a new vampire universe for Peacock.

The Vampire Diaries franchise co-creator is adapting author Richelle Mead’s beloved young adult book series Vampire Academy as a scripted live-action drama for Peacock. Plec and her longtime collaborator Marguerite MacIntyre will serve as co-showrunners on the drama, which has received a straight-to-series order at NBCUniversal’s streaming platform.

Plec, who read and loved the series in the early 2000s — well before her time on The Vampire Diaries — exec produces the series via her overall deal with Universal Television. “When I signed my new deal with Universal Television, they asked what project I had always been dying to make and my immediate answer was Vampire Academy,” she said Wednesday.

Set in a world of privilege and glamour, Vampire Academy follows two young women’s friendship that transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society. This serialized and sexy drama combines the elegance of aristocratic romance and the supernatural thrills of the vampire genre.

Plec and MacIntyre will adapt the novels and exec produce and serve as co-showrunners on the 10-episode series. A premiere date has not yet been determined.

“Julie Plec created one of the biggest fan-favorite universes with The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff series The Originals and Legacies, and we are excited to deliver this passionate audience a brand-new story on Peacock,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Julie is known for binge-able, enthralling dramas and we know Vampire Academy will keep Peacock viewers right on the edge of their seats.”

The Vampire Diaries became a brand-defining hit for The CW, running for eight seasons and delivering two spinoffs, The Originals (which ran for five seasons), and Legacies, which will return for its fourth cycle in the 2021-22 broadcast season on The CW.

MacIntyre, who formerly starred in Vampire Diaries, was a writer-producer on The Originals and consulting producer on Legacies. Her writing credits also include Plec’s Containment, Hulu’s Casual and From Scratch.

Vampire Academy is a series of six young-adult paranormal romance novels that were first published in 2007. A spinoff book series, Bloodlines, also featured six installments. The first book in the franchise was adapted for the big screen in 2014 with Zoey Deutch and Gabriel Byrne.

“From The Vampire Diaries to The Originals, Julie has mastered captivating audiences with memorable characters, compelling storylines and delicious escapism,” said Erin Underhill, president, Universal TV. “Vampire Academy delivers them all! We are very excited to see Julie’s ambitious and creative vision of this distinct world come to life, and can’t wait to share the series with Peacock viewers. I have no doubt fans will love what she’s cooked up.”

Don Murphy and Susan Montford, who produced the 2014 movie and are working on a fast-track on a Buck Rogers project with George Clooney and Legendary, are acting as exec producers on the series. Also exec producing are Deepak Nayar and Jillian Defrehn.

Vampire Academy joins a Peacock scripted roster that also includes Girls5eva, Saved by the Bell, Punky Brewster, Battlestar Galactica, A.P. Bio, Bel-Air, Joe Exotic and Queer as Folk, among others.