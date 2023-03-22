‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Lands Role in Lifetime Movie Amid Bravo Series’ Cheating Scandal

Vanderpump Rules mainstay Ariana Madix is continuing to focus on her acting career amid a flurry of headlines surrounding a cheating scandal involving the Bravo unscripted series.

Lifetime announced Wednesday that Madix will star alongside Meagan Good in the network’s movie Buying Back My Daughter. Roger Cross and Faith Wright have also been cast in the project that is currently filming under the working title.

The movie centers on Dana (Good) and Curtis (Cross) searching for their missing daughter, Alicia (Wright), after the 16-year-old sneaks out of the home to attend a party and becomes a victim of a human trafficking ring. Madix plays police officer Karen, who assists in the investigation and has a personal connection to the case.

Produced by Front Street Pictures, Buying Back My Daughter is the latest title in Lifetime’s Ripped From the Headlines slate. Charles Cooper produces the film, while Good, Orly Adelson and Allen Lewis are executive producers.

Director Troy Scott (Adventures in Christmasing) helms the movie, with a script from Barbara Marshall. An airdate has not yet been announced.

Madix has been a main castmember of Vanderpump Rules since the Bravo series’ third season. Her previous acting roles include appearances on such shows as Paradise City and The Other Two, along with a part in the 2019 Vivica A. Fox-starring crime film Dead End.

Vanderpump Rules is currently airing its 10th season and has been at the center of media reports and social media speculation surrounding the news that castmember Tom Sandoval cheated on longtime partner Madix with fellow co-star Raquel Leviss.

The controversy was the focus of a recently released trailer for the remainder of season 10, with the promo featuring Sandoval and Madix in a tense sit-down following the infidelity news that broke earlier this month. Both Sandoval and Leviss have publicly apologized for their roles in the scandal.