‘Vanderpump Rules’ Finale Preview Reveals How Ariana Madix Learned About Tom Sandoval’s Affair With Raquel Leviss

Ariana Madix is relaying painful memories of learning about the affair between her longtime partner, Tom Sandoval, and Raquel Leviss in a new preview clip from the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale.

In a scene from the episode that is set to air May 17 on Bravo, Madix tells a group of friends, including her co-stars Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay, about finding out after accompanying Sandoval to a party at his bar TomTom that he and Madix’s close friend Leviss had been romantically involved. News broke in March about Sandoval and Leviss’ clandestine relationship, which fans have referred to as “Scandoval.”

“I found a screen recording of them on FaceTime,” Madix says in the footage. “It was literally from the night before.”

According to Madix, she then called Leviss to get more information about the situation. “So she said they kissed,” Madix recounts. “Well, later that night when we were out here, I pressed Tom. He said, well, they actually fucked in her car that night.”

She went on to inform her friends that Leviss stated that the affair started months ago, just after the death of Madix’s dog, Charlotte. Additionally, Madix recalled having to be the one to let Sandoval into their home on the ill-fated night. “He didn’t have a key to get in, so he had to ring the doorbell, and I had to let him in,” Madix says. She adds, “My emotions were clearly all over the place, and he was angry at me.”

Andy Cohen will dissect the affair and its aftermath in a three-part reunion that begins May 24 and includes fellow castmembers Lisa Vanderpump, James Kennedy, Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo, with episodes streaming exclusively on Peacock the following day.