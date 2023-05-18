‘Vanderpump Rules’ Finale: Tom Sandoval Breaks Down to Lisa Vanderpump After Betraying Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval has an emotional breakdown over his status with Ariana Madix during the season 10 finale of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules.

In the episode that aired Wednesday, Sandoval shares a tense conversation with Lisa Vanderpump after news broke about him cheating on longtime partner Madix with their co-star Raquel Leviss. As seen in the below preview clip, Sandoval says that he hadn’t wanted to hurt Madix and that she has trust issues.

Vanderpump fires back with, “Well, what’s she going to have now? I mean, this isn’t a trusting place when you’re sleeping with one of her best friends.” The restaurateur later tells Sandoval about his handling of the affair: “It looks terrible in retrospect.”

According to Sandoval, he and Leviss intended to tell Madix about their clandestine romance prior to the show’s season 10 reunion. “I would love to be able to have a conversation with her when she’s not so angry at me,” he says to Vanderpump about Madix. “I don’t know if I’ll ever get that chance, which kills me.”

He also tells the camera that he had “been very conflicted about being honest about details” out of concern for Madix. Sandoval reflects on a heated sit-down he recently had with Madix by stating in his confessional, “We did always protect each other, and after all the things that we’ve been through, for that to be the last conversation we have is really hard for me to handle.”

In the scene, Sandoval breaks down in tears in front of Vanderpump, who attempts to comfort him. Sandoval then walks over to the window and is even more inconsolable. “You have to stop,” Vanderpump tells him. “It’s going to get better from here on in.”

During another part of the finale, Madix says she learned about Sandoval and Leviss’ affair by finding a recording of their FaceTime exchange. Madix says that she pressed Sandoval on the details, and he admitted to sleeping with Leviss in her car. “My emotions were clearly all over the place, and he was angry at me,” Madix recalls.

Andy Cohen will ask questions about the dramatic situation, known among fans as “Scandoval,” during a three-part reunion that begins May 24 and includes fellow castmembers James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz and Scheana Shay.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo, with episodes streaming exclusively on Peacock the following day.