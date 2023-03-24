‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Plans to Drop Restraining Order Against Scheana Shay

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss says she plans to drop the temporary restraining order she had filed against co-star Scheana Shay, speaking out one day after the Bravo cast filmed its highly anticipated reunion show that involved both stars in Los Angeles.

“I can confirm that my attorney took my case off the court calendar Wednesday and is filing the appropriate paperwork requested by the court today [Friday] to dismiss the TRO from moving forward after the 29th,” Leviss told Entertainment Tonight on Friday. “We let the court know I will not be moving forward with a permanent restraining order. My team tried to work with Scheana on a mutually beneficial agreement hoping to get the TRO dropped earlier so we could film [the Vanderpump Rules reunion] together.”

Leviss adds, “The TRO was intended to provide a cooling-off period after I was punched but I didn’t want to continue with the permanent RO nor did I want to cause Scheana further agony and stress.”

Leviss had asked the Los Angeles Superior Court for a temporary restraining order against Shay on March 2, claiming an alleged physical attack by her co-star when news broke that Leviss had been cheating with another one of their co-stars, Tom Sandoval, who has been in a nine-year relationship with co-star Ariana Madix. Shay, who is a close friend to Madix, has denied Leviss’ claim through her attorney (“Scheana never punched Raquel, period”).

The co-stars had to respect the judge’s order that they remain 100 yards away from each other, which meant production had to get creative when the stars filmed the reunion show. As THR reported, Shay and Leviss took turns sitting on host Andy Cohen’s reunion couch, with the other respecting the distance and watching remotely from the set.

Leviss brought paperwork to the reunion in an attempt to show her intent to drop the restraining order, and Cohen handed Shay a printed document that Raquel intended to file, per a production source.

But Shay’s attorney says the restraining order remains in place.

“The papers [from Leviss at the reunion] have no legal meaning. It was a request to dismiss a complaint or a civil lawsuit, but [Raquel] had requested a permanent restraining order, which is something completely different,” says attorney Neama Rahmani in a statement to THR.

Rahmani adds, “Even if [Raquel] had the correct document, which she didn’t, it wasn’t filed with the court. There is no file stamp in the top right corner. This was just another public relations stunt.”

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Leviss’ attorney for comment.

The pending legal action is among the cast fallout from the Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal that has been dubbed “Scandoval,” where it was revealed off-camera that Leviss and Sandoval had been having a months-long affair.

Bravo had finished filming the currently airing 10th season, but fired up cameras again to catch the fallout from the affair among the cast in real time. The season was extended by one episode, THR previously reported, with all eyes on how the reunion will play out amid the saga.

A mid-season trailer recently released teased a post-scandal sit-down between Sandoval and Madix. The final moment of the trailer has been getting attention, as it shows Sandoval asking Madix, “You want anything?” to which she replies, “For you to die.”

The finale will air in May, with the reunion immediately following.