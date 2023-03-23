‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay Film Reunion Amid Restraining Order

Vanderpump Rules stars Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay filmed the highly anticipated season 10 reunion on Wednesday, despite legal action being taken between the co-stars, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

Questions swirled leading up to the Bravo reunion show about whether or not the co-stars could film together after Leviss filed a temporary restraining order against Shay. Leviss asked the Los Angeles Superior Court for the restraining order on March 2, claiming an alleged physical attack after the cheating scandal involving Leviss and another co-star, Tom Sandoval, was made public.

“Scheana intends to follow the law, but she wants to be part of the reunion. If [Raquel] attends, Scheana and Vanderpump Rules will make sure that Scheana remains 100 yards away to comply with the restraining order,” attorney Neama Rahmani, who is representing Shay, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter ahead of filming. Leviss said on social media the night prior that she planned to attend; THR can confirm she did.

A hearing is set for March 29 where “Scheana intends to call witnesses and present evidence to disprove her false accusations,” Rahmani added.

News of the months-long affair between the two castmembers, which has been dubbed “Scandoval,” became mainstream news after the cast took to social media to share details as they uncovered them in real time.

Shay was with Sandoval’s partner of nine years, Ariana Madix, when Madix found out about the affair between Sandoval and Leviss. Both Leviss and Shay, along with other cast members, have shared their accounts of what happened between them on social media. Vanderpump Rules boss Lisa Vanderpump also weighed in on the reported physical spat, which Shay has denied through her attorney (“Scheana never punched Raquel, period”).

The reunion, which is hosted by Bravo boss Andy Cohen, will include all main cast members and is expected to focus on the cast’s reaction to the affair. The cast also includes Tom Schwarz, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and James Kennedy, who was previously engaged to Leviss.

In order to comply with the restraining order, Shay and Leviss will have to take turns sitting on the reunion couch, with the other respecting the distance and watching remotely from the Los Angeles set.

Bravo had finished filming the currently airing season, but fired up cameras again to catch the fallout from the affair for viewers in real time. The season was extended by one episode, THR previously reported, with all eyes on how the reunion will play out amid the saga.

A mid-season trailer recently released teased a post-scandal sit-down between Sandoval and Madix. The final moment of the trailer has been getting attention, as it shows Sandoval asking Madix, “You want anything?” to which she replies, “For you to die.”

The finale will air in May, with the reunion immediately following.