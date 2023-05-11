‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Trailer Shows Ariana Madix Take Aim at Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss

Ariana Madix confronts Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss about their much-debated affair in the first promo for Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion.

In the footage for the three-part reunion that begins airing May 24, host Andy Cohen sits down with the show’s cast, which also includes Lisa Vanderpump, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz and Scheana Shay. The trailer focuses on the aftermath of the revelation in March surrounding Sandoval cheating on longtime partner Madix with her good friend and co-star Leviss.

In light of the controversy that fans have come to refer to as “Scandoval,” Madix shares plenty of harsh words in the video. “I can’t think of two worse people,” she says, seemingly referring to Sandoval and Leviss. Madix adds, “I don’t see anything good coming for either of those fucking rats.”

It’s all been leading to this. The explosive 3-part #PumpRules Reunion begins May 24th. pic.twitter.com/pItcAkPw5a — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 11, 2023

At a different point in the spot, Leviss admits that she has “been super selfish.” This leads Madix to retort, “‘Selfish’ does not cover it — diabolical, demented, subhuman.”

Other tense moments include Shay appearing to be shown the temporary restraining order that Leviss filed against her and has since been dismissed. The pair were able to shoot their scenes separately for the reunion that filmed in March.

The promo shows Sandoval appearing to exit the reunion midway through filming and explaining that he doesn’t want cameras on him anymore. Tensions also flare between Sandoval and Kennedy during the taping.

Following the three-part reunion, the channel will air a “secrets revealed” episode June 14 that will include additional moments stemming from the affair.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. The reunion episodes, including uncensored extended versions, stream exclusively on Peacock the following day.