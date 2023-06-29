‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff in the Works Amid Scandoval Controversy

A new spinoff to the long-running unscripted show Vanderpump Rules is in the works at Bravo amid the ongoing viewer fascination over the flagship series’ controversy known as Scandoval.

The NBCUniversal-backed cable channel is eyeing a spinoff that will potentially focus on a group of friends who have left behind their hedonistic West Hollywood lives and are now concentrating on raising children in Los Angeles’ less-glamorous San Fernando Valley, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The news comes as Vanderpump Rules has hit series-high ratings in light of news breaking in March — midway through season 10 — that Tom Sandoval had cheated on longtime partner Ariana Madix with co-star Raquel Leviss.

Among those being considered for roles on the new series are Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute. The aim is for an eight-episode season, although nothing has been finalized.

Taylor was an original castmember on Vanderpump Rules, which premiered in 2013 and was itself a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Taylor appeared on the series for eight seasons before announcing his exit in December 2020, with wife Cartwright, who had been a main castmember since season six, departing as well. The couple were the stars of their own Bravo spinoff, Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, which debuted in 2017 and lasted a single season.

Like Taylor, Doute was also an original Vanderpump Rules castmember who appeared on it for eight seasons. It was announced in June 2020 that she and co-star Stassi Schroeder were fired from the show after calling the police on former castmate Faith Stowers in 2018 to implicate her in a crime she did not commit.

Taylor and Cartwright returned to the Bravo-verse to comment on Scandoval for episodes of Peacock’s Watch With program that were released in April. Doute, who dated Sandoval for years, appeared in Vanderpump Rules’ 10th season as part of the Scandoval fallout.

Vanderpump Rules was previously renewed for an 11th season. The cast also includes Lisa Vanderpump, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz and Sheana Shay.