‘Vanderpump Rules’ Trailer Shows Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s Tense Post-Scandal Sit-Down

The tense teaser trailer for the second half of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules season 10 shows Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix sharing an emotional sit-down following the headlines surrounding Sandoval cheating on longtime partner Madix with co-star Raquel Leviss.

Released Monday, the spot features footage filmed after news broke earlier this month about castmembers Sandoval and Leviss having an affair. Vanderpump Rules first premiered back in 2013 as a spinoff to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and its 10th season, which launched in February, is currently airing.

A somber Sandoval tells Madix, “I wish we both would have tried harder.” She then says, “You don’t deserve one fucking tear of mine.”

Footage also shows Sandoval complaining about “having sex like four times a year,” with Madix saying, “I cannot have sex with somebody who feels like a stranger.”

At one point, Scheana Shay tells Leviss lightheartedly, “I was the OG home-wrecking whore of this group, and then came Lala [Kent], and now here you are.” Shay’s attorney previously responded to reports of a physical altercation between the two castmembers by telling The Hollywood Reporter that Shay “never punched” Leviss, who has filed for a restraining order against Shay with a hearing set for March 29.

The final moment of the trailer shows Sandoval asking Madix, “You want anything?” to which she replies, “For you to die.”

Headlines and social media reactions to the cheating scandal have increased attention on the show, which also stars Lisa Vanderpump, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz and James Kennedy. Both Sandoval, an original castmember of the series, and Leviss, a main castmember since last season, have issued apologies to social media.

During a recent visit to Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live!, Vanderpump told host Andy Cohen that she hoped fans would refrain from expressing “aggression” against the show’s stars on social media. “Condemn their actions, but don’t condemn the people,” said the television personality and restaurateur.

Vanderpump, who is an executive producer on Vanderpump Rules, also described Madix as “devastated, gobsmacked, flabbergasted.” She added, “I know she’s never going to forgive them.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.