Vanessa Bayer-Molly Shannon Comedy Ordered to Series at Showtime

Showtime is moving forward with its Vanessa Bayer-Molly Shannon comedy.

The premium cable network has handed out a series order for I Love This For You, the comedy that was co-created by Bayer and is based on her own story of overcoming childhood leukemia. Cybill Shepherd, who was set to co-star in the series, is no longer involved as her role will be recast.

Picked up to pilot in late 2019, the Jeremy Beiler (Saturday Night Live) co-created the comedy that reunites him with both Bayer and Shannon. Jessi Klein (Inside Amy Schumer, Dead to Me) will serve as showrunner and exec produce alongside Mike Showalter (Wet Hot American Summer, Search Party). Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle also exec produce alongside Jordana Mollick of Showalter’s Semi-Formal and Allyce Ozarski.

“Vanessa Bayer channels her beloved personality into an underdog part that is both close to her heart and universally relatable,” said Showtime entertainment president Jana Winograde. “Combined with the immense talents of executive producers Jeremy Beiler, Jessi Klein and Michael Showalter and a tremendous cast, Vanessa’s comedic brilliance as a performer, co-creator and executive producer have yielded an offbeat, emotional and laugh-out-loud series that we can’t wait to bring to our Showtime audiences.”

I Love This For You revolves around Joanna Gold (Bayer) who dreams of becoming a host at a home-shopping channel as she works to shed her label as “that cancer girl.” The series follows her as she moves away from her parents, starts a budding romance for the first time in her adult life and forms a meaningful friendship with her idol Jackie, all against the backdrop of a highly competitive workplace run by an unstable billionaire, where people play dirty to succeed. Shannon plays Jackie, the star of the network. Shepherd was to play the unstable billionaire. The cast also includes Paul James, Ayden Mayeri, Matthew Rogers and Punam Patel.

“I’m so thrilled to be making this show with Showtime and that all of my hours of home shopping as a kid are finally paying off!” said Bayer. “It’s been an absolute dream, and my co-creator, Jeremy Beiler, and I are so grateful to the entire creative team we feel so lucky to work with.”

I Love This For You joins a Showtime scripted roster that also includes the recently ordered American Gigolo update, Back to Life, Billions, Black Monday, The Chi, City on a Hill, Emma Stone vehicle The Curse, the Dexter revival, anthology First Ladies, The L Word: Generation Q, Mr. Ripley, American Rust Flatbush Misdemeanors, Yellowjackets, The Man Who Fell to Earth and more.

Bayer is the latest SNL alum to break out to topline their own scripted series, joining Jason Sudeikis (Apple’s Ted Lasso), Aidy Bryant (Hulu’s Shrill), Kate McKinnon (Peacock’s Joe Exotic), Nasim Pedrad (TBS’ Chad), Kenan Thompson (NBC’s Kenan), Chris Redd (Peacock’s Bust Down), Cecily Strong (Apple’s Schmigadoon), Bill Hader (HBO’s Barry) and Andy Samberg (NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine), among several others past and present.

A premiere timeframe and episode count for I Love This For You have not yet been determined.