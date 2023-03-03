Vanessa Hudgens, Lilly Singh and Ashley Graham to Host Official Oscars Preshow

Vanessa Hudgens, Lilly Singh and Ashley Graham will host Countdown to the Oscars, the official preshow to the 2023 Academy Awards on March 12.

This marks Hudgens’ second consecutive year of hosting the preshow, which will air at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on ABC. The 90-minute special will highlight Oscar nominees, performers and presenters.

Hudgens is a singer and an actress who most recently starred in Tick, Tick… Boom! and The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, and she hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards last year as well. She will next have a voice role in Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.

YouTube star Singh has received an MTV Fandom Award, four Streamy Awards, two Teen Choice Awards and a People’s Choice Award. From 2019-2021, she hosted the NBC late-night talk show A Little Late with Lilly Singh.

Graham is a model and television presenter. Graham has served as a backstage host for the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants and was an official judge on America’s Next Top Model. She also hosted the second season of American Beauty Star in 2019.

The preshow is executive produced by David Chamberlin and Michael Antinoro, alongside executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner.

The 2023 Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.