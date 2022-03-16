‘Veep’ Character Jonah Ryan Cheers Senate Voting to End Daylight Saving Time

No one would be happier to hear about the end of daylight saving time than Veep‘s Jonah Ryan. So happy, in fact, that the fictional politician has reemerged on Twitter to applaud the Senate’s passing of the Sunshine Protection Act.

“Our long national nightmare and daymare is over,” declares the former vice president of Veep‘s America, who was played by Timothy Simons for seven seasons on the beloved HBO political comedy.

In a letter to his fellow Americans that was shared by Veep boss David Mandel on Wednesday (below), Jonah takes credit for the Senate unanimously approving the measure, which would make daylight saving time permanent across the U.S. next year. The bill still needs approval from the House and the signature of President Biden in order to become a law.

“Changing the clock twice a year is outdated and unnecessary,” said Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida after the Senate passed the bill. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Americans want more sunshine and less depression,” added Sen. Patty Murray of Washington.

Indeed, those real-life statements echo the memorable Veep storyline with Jonah, who lobbied for the dismantling of “daylight savings time” during his controversial run in Congress on the show back in 2017. “Daylight saving — not plural — time has never saved us from anything,” declared Jonah, then a Rep. from New Hampshire, from the floor during the season six episode, “Justice.”

At the time, Mandel marveled at the real-life parallels — one of many prescient storylines throughout the show’s storied run — as the anti-time change movement began to swell.

“No longer will innocent Americans show up hours late or hours early to their jobs, their J-dates or their court-ordered counseling appointments for weeks on end just because of the whims of ‘Big Clock,'” says Jonah in his Wednesday letter, which was written by Mandel and Veep writer Billy Kimball, and retweeted by Simons.

Jonah, who was a famously deplorable punching bag who rose to power during his Veep run, also notes that there is “still work to be done” and comments on the “sinister advances” of the U.S. metric system, notes his support for Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill and even comments on the “lack of nudity” in the most recent season of HBO’s Euphoria.

In closing, the TV anti-vaxxer provides a glimpse at what he might have been espousing today, if Veep were still on the air (or streaming new episodes).

“The recent COVID-19 pandemic has proven that my views about vaccines which were once dismissed as ‘fringe’ or ‘anti-scientific’ or ‘insane’ were, in fact, correct,” he writes. “In case you’ve forgotten, my own father died of Chicken Pox that I gave him in order that decent Americans everywhere might be spared from vaccinations that are filled with chemicals.”

The series finale of Veep, which aired in 2019, revealed Jonah’s political legacy to be that of an impeached former vice president when jumping ahead in time to the “exquisite” fate for Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Selina Meyer. Read Jonah’s letter, below.