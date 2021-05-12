Adult Swim Orders ‘Venture Bros.’, ‘Aqua Teen Hunger Force’, ‘Metalocalypse’ Movies

Adult Swim has ordered three movies based on previously canceled, fan-favorite animated series.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Metalocalypse and The Venture Bros. are all getting new films. Each will be released globally on Blu-ray/DVD and On Demand for a 90-day exclusive window, followed by premieres on HBO Max and Adult Swim. (For detailed descriptions, see below).

“Leveraging the power of WarnerMedia allows us to deliver original content to our amazingly dedicated and not-shy fans, while also giving our talented series creators an opportunity to tell stories in new and interesting ways,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim.

Here are the official descriptions of each movie:

Metalocalypse: “The power-hungry TRIBUNAL unveils their secret and deadly “Falconback Project” as the world grows in embattled chaos and the menacing Doomstar breaches the Earth’s atmosphere while the mysterious and twisted dissent of a band member threatens the future of Dethklok. Picking up directly after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth: Can Dethklok choose between their egos and the greater good of the world to embark on a gauntlet of dangers that will try their very souls and finally write the song that will be their salvation? The new movie is created by Brendon Small and Tommy Blancha. The movie soundtrack will be released on WaterTower Music.”

The Venture Bros.: “Doc’s latest invention will either bankrupt the Ventures or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them. The Venture Bros. is created, written and executive produced by Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer.”

Aqua Teen Hunger Force: “A continuation of the hit animated series, fans will find out what happens next with Frylock, Meatwad and Master Shake, who consider themselves crime fighters, but the truth is they never fight crime. Aqua Teen Hunger Force is created by Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis and follows the strange everyday lives of three human-sized food products living in New Jersey.”

Aqua Teen Hunger Force premiered with the launch of Adult Swim in 2001 and aired 11 total seasons. Metalocalypse debuted in 2003 and ran for four seasons. The Venture Bros. premiered as a pilot in 2003, and first season aired in 2004. The showed aired seven seasons and four specials over its almost 15-year run.