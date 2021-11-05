Rob Riggle Set to Host Veterans Day Special ‘American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes’

The American Veterans Center will roll out another installment of its annual Veterans Day TV special, American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes, airing this weekend with Rob Riggle back in the hosting seat.

Joining Riggle on the broadcast is a long list of bold-faced names who will be sharing stories of service, valor and sacrifice. Those include Tom Cruise, Tim Allen, Jessica Chastain, Jamie Lee Curtis, Giancarlo Esposito, Mark Hamill, Robin Roberts, Liev Schreiber, Jay Cutler, Ted Danson, Adam Devine, Lisa Edelstein, Rachael Harris, Ray Romano, Mary Steenburgen and Michael Strahan. The United States Air Force Band will be featured with a special musical performance.

American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes, presented by Northrop Grumman and Veterans United Home Loans and premiering Nov. 6, will be nationally syndicated to more than 100 million households on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and CW stations nationwide. In addition, it will be broadcast to U.S. troops serving around the world and on Navy ships at sea on American Forces Network on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Some highlights of the featured stories viewers can expect to see are about the following: The “Tuskegee Top Guns,” about the famed first-African American pilots in military history who won the competition in 1949; the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, a legendary all-Japanese American unit that would become the most highly decorated unit of its size in American history, awarded 21 Medals of Honor and 4,000 Purple Hearts; Carlotta Walls Lanier and the Little Rock Nine, the group of African American students who enrolled in Little Rock Central High School amid segregation; Rosie the Riveters, a group of women who headed to the factories during WWII, building planes, ships and tanks for the troops on the front lines; the heroes of 9/11 on the tragedy’s 20th anniversary; and more.

“We are honored to bring these stories to Americans across the country,” said Tim Holbert, executive director of the American Veterans Center and a producer on the American Valor telecast. “Their heroic stories continue to inspire us all, are a reminder that in the end, we are all on the same team.”

For more information, visit AVCHonors.com.