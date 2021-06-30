ViacomCBS International Studios, AGC Television Strike First-Look Deal for Spanish-Language Content

ViacomCBS unit ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) has struck a first-look deal with AGC Television, the TV division of Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, for Spanish-language content.

The studio said Wednesday that the first project of the two-year, 10-project development deal would be a scripted series titled Te Buscaré Hasta Encontrarte (I Will Look for You Until I Find You), which focuses on the human drama experienced by human trafficking victims.

“We continue to strengthen our strategy by collaborating with international partners that provide innovative content to our global audiences,” said JC Acosta, president ViacomCBS International Studios and Networks Americas. “AGC has an amazing track record and global content pipeline. This partnership allows us to work closely with them to create Spanish-Language content to feed our global studio and Paramount+ content offering.”

AGC Television president Lourdes Diaz said: “We’re happy to be partnering with ViacomCBS International Studios to bring compelling stories from talented Hispanic writers, directors and actors.”

AGC Studios develops and produces “multicultural and multiplatform” film and TV content from headquarters in Los Angeles, London and Mexico City. Its recent TV projects include sci-fi thriller War of the Worlds, currently on Epix; the Spanish-language adaptation of Gabriel García Márquez’s drama News of a Kidnapping for Amazon and Sebastian Gutierrez’s crime thriller Leopard Skin, starring Carla Gugino. It is also in pre-production on crime drama Troppo, starring Thomas Jane. Its recent film projects include Roland Emmerich’s Midway, Doug Liman’s Locked Down and Neil Burger’s Voyagers.

VIS, a key growth business of entertainment conglomerate ViacomCBS, led by CEO Bob Bakish, said it currently has more than 140 projects under development. They include scripted series, documentaries, films and live shows for ViacomCBS brands, as well as third parties.