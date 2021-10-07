ViacomCBS Inks Multi-Year Distribution Deal With WOW – Women of Wrestling

ViacomCBS has signed a multi-year distribution agreement with WOW – Woman of Wrestling.

The exclusive media rights deal gives the women’s wrestling league distribution opportunities for the U.S. and abroad. Prior seasons of WOW will be available on CW Seed and Pluto TV platforms in December this year, while new episodes will launch in weekend syndication in the Fall of 2022. ViacomCBS’ distribution arm has already secured clearance in 160 markets.

WOW was founded in 2000 by David McLane, who was also behind the women’s wrestling promotion GLOW which was the inspiration for a Netflix series. The organization is now owned by L.A. Lakers controlling owner and president Jeanie Buss.

“Wrestling’s presentation of women has long been very important to me, and we now are presenting the epitome in sports entertainment that will highlight the athleticism of these superstars as we reintroduce WOW,” said Buss, in a statement. “Our partnership with the entire ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group family allows us to continue our mission of providing wrestling fans and WOW Superheroes what they have all deserved: a global platform for a dedicated women’s wrestling league.”