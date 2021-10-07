ViacomCBS Inks Multi-Year Distribution Deal With WOW – Women of Wrestling

- Share this article on Facebook
ViacomCBS has signed a multi-year distribution agreement with WOW – Woman of Wrestling.
The exclusive media rights deal gives the women’s wrestling league distribution opportunities for the U.S. and abroad. Prior seasons of WOW will be available on CW Seed and Pluto TV platforms in December this year, while new episodes will launch in weekend syndication in the Fall of 2022. ViacomCBS’ distribution arm has already secured clearance in 160 markets.
WOW was founded in 2000 by David McLane, who was also behind the women’s wrestling promotion GLOW which was the inspiration for a Netflix series. The organization is now owned by L.A. Lakers controlling owner and president Jeanie Buss.
“Wrestling’s presentation of women has long been very important to me, and we now are presenting the epitome in sports entertainment that will highlight the athleticism of these superstars as we reintroduce WOW,” said Buss, in a statement. “Our partnership with the entire ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group family allows us to continue our mission of providing wrestling fans and WOW Superheroes what they have all deserved: a global platform for a dedicated women’s wrestling league.”
“We are thrilled to partner with Jeanie Buss and David McLane to create a significant global footprint for WOW and expand our diverse, world-class content portfolio,” said Dan Cohen, president of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. “This series offers audiences unique, compelling and creative entertainment that features female ‘superheroes’ in the ring, behind the cameras and in all aspects of the business. Both in the U.S and abroad, we believe this is an event program that will make some noise in the marketplace.”
AJ Mendez, author of Crazy Is My Superpower and former WWE champion will provide commentary during each broadcast while also serving as executive producer alongside Buss.
