ViacomCBS Intl Studios Sets “Black Narratives” Writers Room in Brazil (Exclusive)

In November, ViacomCBS’ ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) committed to investing 25 percent of its budget in Latin America into creating and developing “Black, indigenous and person of color” (BIPOC) content. Now it is taking a key step toward achieving that goal with the launch of “Narrativas Negras” (Black Narratives), a writing room of Black writers “dedicated to developing representative and inclusive content.”

The team of writers, based in Brazil, will be led by Marton Olympio and also includes Renata Diniz, Eliana Alves Cruz, Estevão Ribeiro and Lidiane Oliveira.

“Together they will develop projects in different genres to include series, fiction and films,” the company said on Wednesday. “In addition, they will serve as diversity and inclusion consultants, providing valuable insights that align with the market’s evolving demands.”

In Brazil, VIS is also participating in festivals and local talent gatherings to develop stories with an eye on diversity and inclusion.

“For us to be successful, it’s important that the content we develop speaks to and attracts the different viewers that are out there,” said Federico Cuervo, senior vp, head of VIS Americas. “We especially want to raise those voices and highlight stories that are not well represented in media. Black Narratives is an important first step.”

He emphasized, though, that the company was committed to more such efforts to develop more diverse content that represents cultures worldwide. “This initiative is starting in Brazil but will be replicated in other regions to enrich our product offering with different perspectives that identify with other ethnicities and groups,” he explained.

“We are extremely excited to be a part of this project and be able to share our stories, important stories that need to be told, all over the world,” said Olympio.

ViacomCBS has emphasized its focus on having a diverse workforce in front of and behind the camera “that reflects the communities” and audiences its brands serve.