ViacomCBS Unifies Domestic, International Oversight  

ViacomCBS’ executive streamlining is spilling over into the international side.

Effective immediately, Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins will add president and CEO titles to their respective brand groups at MTV Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon, respectively. Additionally, CBS Corp. CEO George Cheeks will expand his purview to include a global content strategy for all of the company’s free-to-air networks around the world.

The changes follow a June 23 restructuring that saw McCarthy and Robbins add responsibilities that included Paramount+ in a larger company reorg that is designed to prioritize streaming. With its new structure, ViacomCBS has largely abandoned the legacy media structure in which execs oversaw specific networks. (McCarthy, for example, oversaw a slate that included Paramount Network, MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, TV Land, CMT and Logo, among others.) Instead, McCarthy and Nickelodeon’s Robbins — who also oversaw Awesomeness and VidCon, among others — now take on responsibilities by genre, including global and streaming.

McCarthy, Robbins and Cheeks will continue to report to ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish and work closely with Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of ViacomBS Networks International. The company’s international brand leadership will be realigned under the new structure. It’s unclear if layoffs will be part of the new structure, as has been the case when other conglomerates reshuffled their executive suites to focus on a unified and global streaming approach.

“These changes enable a truly global approach to brand management, content acquisitions and licensing across ViacomCBS’ networks around the world,” said Bakish. “With a global reach of 4.1 billion cumulative homes in over 180 countries, our globally aligned leadership structure will ensure that our internationally recognized brands and content are ubiquitous across every platform and every market.”

As part of the changes, ViacomCBS Global Distribution president Dan Cohen will add distribution of ViacomCBS International Studios content to his group’s mandate, which will now oversee all ViacomCBS content licensing and distribution globally. Barbara Zaneri takes over as chief program acquisitions officer at ViacomCBS, as she now expands her role to lead all acquisitions globally across linear, streaming and pay TV. Zaneri will continue to report to McCarthy and partner with leaders across ViacomCBS and VCNI.

The changes will position ViacomCBS with a structure similar to streaming giant Netflix, which continues to build up its international originals after hitting a subscriber plateau in the U.S. The moves also set up a clear structure at the company, meaning creatives have a better understanding of who to pitch at the company.

In late June, ViacomCBS restructured its domestic ranks and promoted David Nevins, Nicole Clemens, Chris McCarthy, Brian Robbins and Tanya Giles, with each exec taking on new responsibilities at streamer Paramount+. Nevins swapped oversight of CBS to take on originals at Paramount+ and continuing to focus on Showtime originals. Paramount TV Studios president Clemens now has a dual role overseeing the studio as well as originals at Paramount+ (reporting to Nevins).