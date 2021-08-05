Scandi Streamer Viaplay Takes Adam McKay’s ‘Uninhabitable Earth’ in wiip Deal

U.S. independent studio wiip (Mare of Easttown, Dickinson) has struck a multi-market partnership with Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) that will bring a range of wiip productions to the latter’s Viaplay streaming service.

The first will be The Uninhabitable Earth, the climate change anthology series inspired by David Wallace-Wells’ book of the same name that Adam McKay (Succession) is executive producing for HBO Max. Along with other shows, it “will join the Viaplay Original pipeline … and will feature some of Hollywood’s biggest names,” the companies said.

Set to premiere on Viaplay in 2022, The Uninhabitable Earth will feature stand-alone stories covering a range of genres about possible futures that could result from the warming of the planet. The show is also executive produced by Kevin Messick (Succession), wiip’s Paul Lee (Dickinson) and Mark Roybal (Mare of Easttown), as well as Animal Kingdom’s David Kaplan (It Follows) and Andrea Roa (It Comes at Night). Wallace-Wells serves as a consulting producer.

Financial terms of the NENT-wiip deal weren’t disclosed.

“Our partnerships are among the streaming industry’s most innovative, and this agreement with wiip shows once again that we partner with the best,” said Filippa Wallestam, NENT chief content officer. |We can now offer even more world-class Viaplay Original storytelling to Viaplay viewers in multiple markets. NENT Group’s sustainability focus, which includes a commitment to become carbon net-zero no later than 2023, also makes wiip’s The Uninhabitable Earth an ideal first project together.”

Added wiip co-founder Matteo Perale: “We’re thrilled that our shows will be enjoyed by audiences throughout the Nordic and Baltic regions, Poland and the Netherlands on Viaplay.”

In June, South Korean television giant JTBC Studios agreed to enter the U.S. market by acquiring wiip. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but CAA, which had been the majority owner of wiip, will remain a minority shareholder in the studio.