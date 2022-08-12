Viaplay Sign Manchester City Star Erling Haaland to Multi-Territory Media Deal

Nordic media group Viaplay has signed up the hottest soccer player in the world at the moment, Manchester City and Norway striker Erling Haaland to an exclusive, multi-market partnership, that will see Haaland star in Viaplay content and become the group’s media ambassador.

Under the deal, which Viaplay announced Friday, the 22-year-old Haaland will star in an exclusive documentary for the Scandinavian pay-TV group that the company promises will provide a behind-the-scenes look at his meteoric career and, till-now, closely guarded private life. After rocketing to fame at German club Borussia Dortmund, Haaland this season moved to England’s top-tier Premiere League, signing for League champions Manchester City in a five-year deal valued at $62 million (£51 million). Haaland immediately showed his worth, scoring two goals in his opening match against West Ham.

As part of the deal with Viaplay, Haaland will become the company’s corporate ambassador in the nine European countries in which Viaplay has rights to Premier League football. Viaplay has rights to Premier League until 2028 in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the Netherlands.

“All my life I’ve watched and supported English football. To be able now to play in the Premier League is a dream come true,” said Haaland in a statement. “Joining up with Premier League rightsholders Viaplay in an ambassador role is something I look forward to. I’m sure we’ll have many fun years together.”

Viaplay has also signed up Haaland’s father, Alfie Haaland, a former Premier League player with Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Manchester City, for a job as an expert studio analyst on Premiere League matches.

Viaplay’s Haaland deal follows a similar exclusive partnership with Formula 1’s racing star Max Verstappen.

“A Nordic phenomenon stepping onto the global stage – Erling and Viaplay complement each other perfectly,” said Viaplay President and CEO Anders Jensen. “As our partnerships with Formula 1’s Max Verstappen and now the Premier League’s latest superstar make clear, Viaplay not only shows sports’ biggest names in action every week, but brings fans closer to them than anyone else.”

Viaplay’s deal with Formula 1 champ Verstappen, announced in January, will kick off with the documentary Verstappen – Lion Unleashed, premiering March 1. Verstappen is also a Viaplay ambassador in markets where Viaplay holds rights to Formula 1.