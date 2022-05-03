All3Media Takes Stake in ‘Line of Duty’ Star Vicky McClure’s Production Company

Build Your Own Films, the newly-launched British production company set up by Line of Duty and This is England star Vicky McClure and her partner, sports documentary specialist Jonny Owen, has been given the backing of TV giant All3Media.

All3Media has taken an undisclosed stake in the company and is coming on board as its exclusive worldwide distribution partner, working on shows such as the forthcoming ITV drama Without Sin, a four-part psychological thriller exploring the relationship that develops between a grieving mother, played by McClure, and the man she believes murdered her daughter. The series was produced by Left Bank Pictures and co-produced by Build Your Own (BYO) Films.

The company is also in development on a six-part political thriller, a multi-part period drama, a travel show and a soccer documentary from Owen, whose credits include I Believe in Miracles, the story of the history-making Nottingham Forest soccer team that won back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980, which was picked up by Netflix.

“We are absolutely delighted to be in partnership with All3Media. Having such esteemed expertise around us will help elevate BYO to the next level,” said McClure and Jones. “Together we hold the same passion in creating TV and film to the highest standard whilst generating opportunities that showcase raw talent and unforgettable stories. We are extremely grateful All3Media have shown such belief in our vision, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Added All3Media CEO Jane Turton: “At a moment where the demand for high-quality content and the very best talent has never been greater, I am delighted to be partnering with Vicky and Jonny. We are all looking forward to working together to build BYO Films.”