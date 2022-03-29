Victoria Pedretti to Star in Hulu’s Missing-Girl Drama ‘Saint X’

You star Victoria Pedretti is boarding another psychological drama.

Pedretti will take a lead rule in Hulu’s drama Saint X, an exploration and upending of the missing-girl genre. The eight-episode drama, which the streamer ordered to series in January, is based on a novel by Alexis Schaitkin.

Saint X will be told in multiple timelines and from multiple perspectives as it delves into how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth. Schaitkin’s novel also won praise for the way it examines white privilege and media obsession with missing young women.

Pedretti will play Emily, a sharp and ambitious woman whose seemingly perfect life begins to crumble.

ABC Signature is producing Saint X. Leila Gerstein (Hart of Dixie, The Handmaid’s Tale) is adapting Schaitkin’s novel and will executive produce with director Dee Rees (Mudbound); Stephen Williams; David Levine and Zack Hayden of Anonymous Content; Audrey Graham (aka Drake), Adel “Future” Nur and Jason Shrier of DreamCrew Entertainment; Schaitkin; and Steve Pearlman.

In addition to You, Pedretti’s credits include Netflix’s The Haunting (both the Hill House and Bly Manor seasons) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She is repped by Gersh, Management 360, Rogers & Cowan PMK and attorney Robert Offer.