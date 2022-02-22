Period Crime Drama ‘Vienna Blood’ Gets Season 3 Order

Austrian period crime drama Vienna Blood has received a third season order from commissioning broadcasters ORF in Austria and ZDF in Germany.

The series, based on the best-selling Liebermann novels by Frank Tallis, was adapted for the small screen by British writer Stephen Thompson. Matthew Beard and Juergen Maurer star, respectively, as psychiatrist Max Liebermann and Inspector Rheinhardt, who team up to solve murders in Vienna in the 1900s.

“Vienna Blood’s fabulous combination of mystery, crime, the odd couple pairing of Matthew Beard’s psychiatrist Max Liebermann and Juergen Maurer’s Inspector Rheinhardt, and sumptuous 1907 Vienna has captivated viewers around the world,” said Vienna Blood producer Jez Swimer of Endor Productions. “We are excited to deliver a new series of compelling stories to its growing global fanbase.”

The first two, three-episode seasons of Vienna Blood aired on PBS in the United States and on BBC Two in the U.K.

Robert Dornhelm (Anne Frank: The Whole Story), leading director on the first two seasons, will return to direct Vienna Blood season 3.

Endor, a subsidiary of global production group Red Arrow, is producing Vienna Blood together with Austria’s MR Film, with Oliver Auspitz and Andreas Kamm as producers. Commissioning editors are Klaus Lintschinger for ORF and Wolfgang Feindt for ZDF; executive producers are Steve Thompson, Hilary Bevan Jones and Carlo Dusi for Endor, and Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia for Red Arrow Studios International. Red Arrow will is selling the show worldwide.