‘The View’ Hosts Recall Dramatic COVID-19 False Positive Experience

On Monday’s The View, the hosts took a few minutes at the top of the show to recap the bizarre circumstances that transpired on Friday’s show, when co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were told on the air that they had tested positive for COVID-19 and were removed from the stage shortly before Vice President Kamala Harris was set to appear for an in-studio interview.

The dramatic TV moment on Friday’s live episode continued with fellow co-host Joy Behar explaining what happened to the audience. She and Sara Haines then moved to the center of the show’s semicircular table and conducted the interview, with Harris appearing remotely from another studio in the building.

Since then, as Behar recapped on Monday’s show, all of the co-hosts were given “numerous” COVID tests (“so many”) over the weekend and it turned out that Hostin and Navarro’s Friday results were false positives. Both Hostin and Navarro were seated at the View table on Monday.

“Everyone is safe, healthy and COVID-free. No one’s got it. It’s a mistake of some sort,” Behar said.

Both Behar and executive producer Brian Teta said the show followed rigorous health and safety protocols to ensure the vice president was safe and the hosts “never came into contact” with her on Friday, Behar said.

Still, Navarro had a flash of panic, she recalled, since she had just spent the day with Harris’ family.

“I’m thinking I’m Typhoid Mary, and I’m going to wipe out the entire Harris family in one week,” Navarro said.

Both Hostin and Navarro said they told their families, with Hostin specifying that her family and her surgeon husband, who had to be pulled out of the operating room on Friday, had all tested negative.

For Hostin, the experience was “particularly triggering,” she said, recalling how her in-laws had died of COVID-19 just a few months earlier.

“So you can imagine how I would feel thinking I could possibly be COVID-positive and that my family could experience another loss — a loss I don’t think my husband could handle,” she said. “I was relieved, to say the least, to find out that I was COVID-negative. I always was assured by the fact that I’m fully vaccinated. So even if I were COVID positive, I was convinced that I would likely be OK.”

Both Hostin and Navarro thanked well-wishers while admonishing some critics.

“Some of the hatred that I got online and some of the folks that somehow got my phone number and said some things to me: When you meet your maker, you’ll have to figure that out with them,” Hostin said.

And Navarro took a minute to tell those who found it curious that she and Hostin would be removed before the vice president’s appearance: “This was not a conspiracy that they brought out Sunny and me.”

And they called on Harris to return to the show for more questions.