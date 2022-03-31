‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Storms Up Streaming Chart

Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla saw a sizable increase in its viewing time during its first full week on the streamer — but not quite sizable enough to dethrone Inventing Anna from the top spot.

Netflix also got a strong showing from its docuseries Worst Roommate Ever, and Hulu’s limited series The Dropout debuted in the top 10 originals.

Inventing Anna spent its third consecutive week as the No. 1 overall title in Nielsen’s streaming rankings for Feb. 28-March 6, with viewers watching 1.17 billion minutes’ worth of the limited series. It also declined a fair amount (about 44 percent) from the previous week’s 2.08 billion minutes, but by Nielsen’s metric the series totaled 7.75 billion minutes in the 24 days after its Feb. 11 premiere.

Vikings: Valhalla was close behind at 1.08 billion minutes, about 36 percent higher than the prior week’s 796 billion minutes (it premiered on Feb. 25). The series is a follow-up to the the History Channel-turned-Netflix series Vikings, which was a strong performer during its time on cable.

Worst Roommate Ever, a true-crime show that debuted on March 1, racked up just over a billion minutes of watch time to rank third among original series, edging Love Is Blind.

Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (682 million minutes) was fairly steady week to week. The Dropout’s first two episodes, which premiered on March 3 on Hulu, just edged into the top 10 originals with 255 million minutes of viewing time.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video.

Nielsen’s top streaming series for Feb. 28-March 6 are below.

Original Series

1. Inventing Anna (Netflix), 1.17 billion minutes viewed

2. Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix), 1.08 billion

3. Worst Roommate Ever (Netflix), 1.03 billion

4. Love Is Blind (Netflix), 998 million

5. Pieces of Her (Netflix), 752 million

6. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video), 682 million

7. Ozark (Netflix), 510 million

8. Reacher (Prime Video), 372 million

9. Sweet Magnolias (Netflix), 329 million

10. The Dropout (Hulu), 255 million

Acquired Series

1. NCIS (Netflix), 777 million minutes

2. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 773 million

3. Cocomelon (Netflix), 647 million

4. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 362 million

5. Seinfeld (Netflix), 350 million

6. Supernatural (Netflix), 339 million

7. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 318 million

8. Bluey (Disney+), 316 million

9. New Girl (Netflix), 285 million

10. Downton Abbey (Netflix), 262 million