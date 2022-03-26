Leo Suter Says His Character Is the Conor McGregor of ‘Vikings: Valhalla’

In Vikings: Valhalla, the Netflix series sequel to the hit History Channel show Vikings, Leo Suter and Sam Corlett’s characters are on opposites ends of a continuum when it comes to their gusto for fighting. Both are lethal warriors in the historical drama set in the 11th century. But while Corlett’s future Norse explorer Leif Eriksson often heads into battle reluctantly, Suter, playing future king Harald Hardrada, dives in with enthusiasm and abandon.

“He was famed as this strong, athletic, ferocious warrior,” says Suter of his Vikings: Valhalla character. “He was kind of a Viking celebrity of his era, Conor McGregor, if you will.”

The actor, 28, who was born in London and has been acting professionally since his teens, adds that the relationship between the two male lead characters on the series has a “yin and yang element.”

“Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid was a reference that [series creator] Jeb [Stuart] threw out to us, which was really helpful. So yeah, there’s calmness and quietness to Leif — in contrast to Harald. He’s brash, and he sometimes sees red,” continues Suter. (The actor adds that Corlett himself has a calmness and quietness much like his character Leif Eriksson. And Corlett, in a recent interview with THR, said that Suter has a “jovial nature that mirrors Harald’s.”)

Suter, who is set to play the Norseman for at least two more seasons as Netflix recently renewed the series for seasons 2 and 3, spoke to THR about fake blood, filming in Ireland and taking up playing the piano again during the pandemic.

Leo Suter Courtesy of Tyree Harris

What was the audition process like?

Suter: I submitted a tape and then found myself at a chemistry test in Ireland opposite Frida [Gustavsson, who plays Freydís Eiríksdóttir, the sister of Leif Eriksson]. In the chemistry test, you can sense the dynamic between the actors, but you can never really replicate what it’s like for real when you are out and about in the valleys in Ireland surrounded by a thousand Viking extras who have been doing this for a decade. That’s when they test your mettle. Those were also the most fun scenes. You are doing big set pieces and when it’s so authentic.

I spoke with Sam a couple of weeks ago, and yes, he mentioned how much of the cast and crew had worked on the previous Vikings series.

Big time. They’ve all got their own stories of the past six seasons, and they are great. The reassurance from them that we were on the right track was really handy.

Did you know much about the character before the opportunity came up?

When I told my friends I was Harald Hardrada — English people know who he is because 1066 is a turning point in English history — they all knew immediately who he was. My discoveries were actually [centered on] the earlier part of Harald’s life, which was quite extraordinary because he was exiled, and he became this mercenary who fought throughout Europe. He traveled to places with books and writing, so people wrote about him and knew about him.

Did you do a lot of fight training for the role? Have you done fight training for other roles?

No, I had not. We had sort of a crash course in sword fighting and axe wielding and shield holding. Then it’s this violent dance that they teach you, and they are very patient. You’ve got to be fit as a fiddle because the fights, you don’t just film them once. You film them again and again, being aerobically up to it is a challenge. The real thing would have been absolutely exhausting.

There are so many scenes where you are just covered and slathered in fake blood.

It comes with the territory. Like you see on the makeup truck, there’s gallons and gallons of this stuff. The makeup artist applies it very liberally.

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Olaf (left) and Leo Suter as Harald in episode 105 of Vikings: Valhalla. Bernard Walsh/Netflix © 2021

What were the fight scenes like to film?

Everyone is going for it, and the adrenaline is pumping, and it’s super exciting, and the fake blood is sort of the cherry on the top. It feels very real, actually.

If you were a Viking, what would your weapon of choice be?

That’s a good question. I often looked at my half-brother, Olaf Haraldsson, played by Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, and he has this big double-handed axe, and I was always slightly envious of that. An even bigger axe than Olaf is what I’d want.

How did you get started in acting?

I acted all the way through school, and then I got an agent and actually got some work just before I had an offer to go to Oxford University. One of the draws of going to Oxford was its dramatics society. So I said to my agent, ‘Let’s put acting on hold. I want to go to university.’ I studied a course called Human Sciences. Through that time, I acted in amateur dramatic productions. I had some great trips to Fringe Edinburgh. Then I did a tour of Shakespeare to Tokyo with Oxford.

So how did you get your professional career going? I know you’ve done some British television series.

I was coming out of university with a good degree but no job, and I said to my lovely agent, ‘I’m back. Let’s do this.’ And then quite quickly, I landed in a [2019] film called I’ll Find You. It was filmed in Poland. That was my first foray into film acting. I realized I loved it. Stellan Skarsgård, a Swede, a true Viking, played my mentor in that film. I learned a hell of a lot from him. Number one [is] how to do the job and number two how to conduct yourself on set. I remember that film and him being very important to my development as an actor.

Leo Suter as Harald in Vikings: Valhalla. Bernard Walsh/Netflix

What was your experience like being in Ireland while filming Vikings: Valhalla?

I had not spent much time there before, and it’s incredible. The people are generous and have a great sense of humor. The landscape is extraordinary. I was able to go on road trips on the weekends on the west coast to go camping, go hiking. As with everyone over the past two years, I think people have rediscovered the importance of being outside and green space. The island is that on crack. It’s an expanse of green and hills and coastlines, and it’s spectacular.

Do you have any hobbies?

I have a little piano in my flat here in London, and I like to tickle away on the ivories now and then. And for the past two years, fitness and staying healthy have been important. During my time out in Ireland, I had a trainer called Pat Henry, and he kept me honest very honest. I used to train with him three times a week. But now that I’m in hiatus, I can relax a little bit.

What kind of music do you play on the piano?

A bizarre combination of cheesy pop songs and juggling my way through Bach, Mozart, Beethoven. That makes me sound better than I am. I’m not, but it was one of those lockdown things — I took it up again and have been slowly working away at it.

You aren’t fighting all the time on the show. Your character Harald has a romantic relationship with Freydís Eiríksdóttir. What is it like shooting your scenes with Frida Gustavsson, who plays her?

I really enjoyed the scenes with her, the more intimate ones, because there are moments where Harald gives big old speeches on the battlefield to thousands of people. When it’s just Harald and Freydis in a bedroom speaking about their hearts’ desires and life goals, that’s a different kind of acting. To have that variety in the part of Harald was really cool. It’s not an easy relationship. They are two very headstrong people. And working with Frida was a real pleasure because we had some great conversations about life, about characters and what they wanted, and we gelled really well.